The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday to lift a long-standing sewer moratorium restricting extensions of service outside the town’s corporate limits.
The next step will be the completion of a policy providing guidelines for the extensions, including requirements for developers for the sewer service to be provided.
A draft of a policy has been crafted by City Administrator Todd Smith with input from Water Superintendent Laura White and the town’s attorney, Ron Woods. The board and the Water Commission are to review the draft and make suggestions for additions and revisions.
According to the draft, developers would be responsible for the cost of tap fees and to install the sewer lines within the development and any extensions to existing sewer facilities maintained by the Water Commission.
The action came after discussion about the merits of lifting the moratorium to promote growth for the entire county as well as concerns about detrimental effects on Greeneville taxpayers from development outside the corporate limits.
In other business, the board approved the removal of a traffic signal, a rezoning and revisions to the policy regarding fire protection contracts
MORATORIUM DISCUSSED
While the sewer moratorium has been in place for several years, Mayor W.T. Daniels said that multiple requests for extension of service to properties outside the town’s limits has resulted in revisiting the moratorium and consideration of whether it can continue. A current request regards a proposed development of more than 50 single family homes off the Erwin Highway.
Woods explained to the board that the town cannot restrict a developer inside the “201 area” from hooking onto the Water Commission’s sewer system if they build a line to the system.
The “201 area” is a region surrounding Greeneville that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated as a future growth area. The stipulation that the ability to hook onto the sewer facilities was part of a federal grant the town received to build its sewer system.
However, Woods said the question before the board was different in that it involves the Water Commission accepting line extensions to its facilities and agreeing to adopt them as their own for future maintenance. The town has the authority to say no to those extensions or set regulations if it decides to allow them, he continued.
Water Commission member Joe Waggoner said that while the Water Commission has allowed sewer extensions to schools and governmental properties during the moratorium, it has restricted service to private entities.
If sewer is provided outside the corporate limits, it removes an incentive for people to settle inside Greeneville, he said, and that loss of revenue would hurt taxpayers inside the town.
“Why buy a home inside Greeneville?” he asked.
In response, Alderman Tim Teague asked if sewer is allowed for residential developments outside the corporate limits, where those people would shop. Most likely, they would be shopping inside Greeneville and the town would receive sales taxes. he said.
The additional revenue generated by the customers in the new development could also help pay for upgrades inside the town, including replacement of aging lines, Teague said.
In talking recently to real estate agents, Alderman Cal Doty said he has been told that there are not very many homes available in Greeneville, particularly in a middle-income price range. More homes in that price range would bring more people to the county, which could help business and industry that cannot find enough people to fill available jobs now and strengthen the whole community, Doty said.
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley agreed that while the development would not be in Greeneville, its residents would be shopping in the town where last month’s sales tax figures from the state showed that 74% of the county’s sales tax was collected.
In addition, those outside the corporate limits are charged more than those inside Greeneville, Corley said. Currently, rates are double for those outside the town.
White said that decisions about possible extensions would be based on their feasibility and how it would affect the capacity of the system.
SIGNAL REMOVAL, OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board voted to remove the traffic signal at the intersection of College and McKee streets. With the removal of the signal, McKee will be the through street with a stop sign for traffic on College.
The signal has blinked red for the past 90 days to provide motorists an opportunity to get used to the new traffic flow. The signal was installed in the 1980s when there was a sight distance issue due to two warehouses at the intersection.
Now that both structures are gone and aging equipment was reaching the point it needs to be replaced, the Public Works Department recommended that the signal be removed.
Two public hearings were held during the meeting and the related ordinances, revisions to the fire contract policy and a property rezoning, were both approved on second and final reading. No one spoke at either public hearing.
The fire protection contracts are agreements between the Greeneville Fire Department and property owners outside the corporate limits for sites. Changes have not been made for several years and the revisions include an updating of rates based on square footage and a fee for multiple false alarm calls in a prescribed time period.
The rezoning involves two parcels of property within the Town Crossing development to B-4 arterial business district. Building Official Bert Seay explained to the board that the action would resolve split zoning on one of the properties.
That tract, which includes the AMC Town Crossing 8 movie theater with frontage on West Andrew Johnson Highway, was zoned B-4 and R-3 medium density residential. Also rezoned from R-3 to B-4 was a smaller tract in the development on Black Oak Street.
Approved on first reading was an ordinance vacating the right-of-way along Bitner Street off West Andrew Johnson Highway. Seay explained that the right-of-way was paved by the developer of the property, which contains Stowaway Self Storage, in the 1980s to provide road frontage to a landlocked tract. Bitner Street is not on the town’s street list.
That owner and the adjacent landowner, Greeneville Oil Company, have requested the right-of-way be vacated by the town, he said. The action would allow Greeneville Oil to use a portion of it for its planned updating of its Marathon Market and allow for future development of the remainder as part of the self storage business.
Four reappointments to the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission were approved — Charles Hutchins, Bob King, Paul McAfee and Anita Ricker.
Action was tabled on a special event request for Rural Resources’ Incredible Dinner on Main to allow representatives of that organization, the Greeneville Theatre Guild and the Capitol Theatre to discuss the dinner and a theater performance scheduled for the same time.