The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The board will consider an ordinance on final reading that would change the regulations around where beer can be sold in town in relation to other properties.
Currently, Greeneville Municipal Code prevents an establishment from selling beer if the front door of the building is within 200 feet of a public recreational facility’s property line.
The change being considered by the board would move the line of measurement from the recreational facility property line to the fence of the recreation area.
The following language is being considered in changing the code, according to the meeting agenda: “However, with respect to a public recreation facility, if no public use is allowed on the Town’s property adjacent to the nearest property line other than a public sidewalk and the area designated for public recreation nearest such property line is delineated by a fence, barricade or other structure, then the measurement shall be to the nearest point in such fence, barricade or structure.”
The board will also hold a public hearing on and consider a resolution approving the annexation of several parcels of land located along Whitehouse Road as well as several parcels of land adjoining the Greeneville Municipal Airport when it meets Tuesday.
The annexation would bring approximately 250 acres of additional land into the limits of the town.
The board will consider an ordinance on first reading that would rezone a portion of property near 1806 W. Main Street to B-1 (Neighborhood Business) from R-2 (Medium Density Residential) if approved.
The stated use for the portion of the property requested for rezoning is to construct a new Marathon Convenience Store and gas station, similar in appearance to the existing facility directly across the street from the property.