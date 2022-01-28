The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider changes to the town’s health insurance plans at its meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
Changes to the town’s health care plans could be made in order to offset rising costs in insurance coverage that the town is experiencing.
A possible change to the coverage the board will consider in order to save money and prevent raising the costs and deductibles of plans will be to remove any spouses from plans when the spouse has access to primary coverage at their employer. The town could also consider a change that would end family eligibility for coverage when the town retiree’s eligibility for coverage ends.
The board will also consider a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of water and sewer system revenue bonds of up to $9 million for the purpose of funding capitol improvements to the water and sewer system.
The board will consider a capital outlay resolution and agreement for borrowing up to $1 million for the Greeneville City Schools’ energy replacement project.
The board will also consider a reappointment to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library board of directors.