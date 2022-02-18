The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet for a health insurance workshop 5-6:30 p.m. March 8 in the G. Thomas Love Board Room of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The purpose of the meeting will be for the board to meet with Chris Poynter of Trinity Benefit Advisors in order to formulate a tiered option insurance system for Town of Greeneville employees that will be based on the costs of premiums and deductible levels.
Any plan the board creates will have to be approved by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at a regular meeting.
Any changes passed by the board would not go into effect until January 2023.