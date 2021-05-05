Progress toward improved downtown parking in Greeneville continued Tuesday as the town’s board voted to advance a plan to create 95 parking spaces in the now largely unused Crowfoot Alley area.
That area is mostly an undeveloped back-lot area with poor access from the streets closest to it: Depot, Irish and Summer.
Dean Helstrom of Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers is now prepared to work toward a more detailed and final version of the plan the board indicated it favored at the board’s regular session two weeks ago. The plans will require further consultation and finalization of details with property owners.
The end result, Helstrom told the board, should be 95 90-degree parking spots, along with green space, trees and improved access.
Fifty of the new parking spots would be used for weekday parking by a business in the area, but would be open for full public use outside of business hours.
Assuming all final background details are worked out, the project probably could be ready for bidding by July, Helstrom told the aldermen and mayor.
He said that the possibility of angled parking had been studied, but would have provided fewer parking stalls than the straight-line parking space option.
In other board action, Greeneville’s Public Works department was cleared to purchase a new street sweeper for the town, to replace one that is mostly worn out. Department head Brad Peters told the aldermen and mayor that he was able to locate a sweeper the manufacturer had used as a “demonstrator model,” which gives the town a discounted price of $235,000, and also allows immediate possession of the sweeper.
Purchasing a new sweeper would have delayed receipt of the sweeper until December, Peters said, and also would have cost more.
In a separate Public Works matter, the board gave Peters approval for renewing the ongoing maintenance agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Other board actions Tuesday were approval of plans to block portions of Summer and Main Streets and Tusculum Boulevard for this year’s American Downtown July 4 celebration. Last year’s celebration had to be limited and reconfigured due to COVID-19 concerns, so the board action Tuesday marks a return to a more traditional local observance of the holiday.
The board also approved purchase by the Greeneville Police Department of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be placed in police cruisers for emergency lifesaving use.
The purchase of miscellaneous fire equipment by the Greeneville Fire Department, using grant funding, was approved, as was a new software system for the downtown library.
A public hearing regarding a rezoning of property at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Rufe Taylor Road drew no public comment and received second-reading approval. The affected parcel is #156.01 on tax map 87, and the zoning change is from R-3 (medium density residential) to M-2 (high impact use).
The board also gave official greeting to Merri Younce, the new executive director of Rural Resources, who said she wants to work to increase public involvement in Rural Resources activities, and looks forward to working with local people and leadership.
The aldermen will meet next on May 18.