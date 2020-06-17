The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the $24 million 2020-21 fiscal year budget and set the property tax rate on final reading Tuesday.
The budget is about $2 million less than the current budget. The property tax rate is unchanged from the current fiscal year at $2.1775 per $100 of assessed value.
There were a few changes made to the budget following its approval on first reading at the board’s June 2 meeting. A major change is the inclusion of $358,000 state grant in the budget to help offset revenue losses due to the coronavirus.
Describing it as a “conservative” budget in light of the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on tax collections, Mayor W.T. Daniels thanked the department heads and others involved in putting together the budget.
“I know we have not been able to do everything people asked for, but a budget is not poured in concrete,” he said. “It is a very conservative budget, but it does not mean that it cannot be adjusted to include those things that you asked us for if things improve.”
In other business, the board approved an extension of sewer service to the new dog park and frisbee golf course. The property for the new park on Whirlwind Road is outside the city, explained Parks & Recreation Director Butch Patterson. Grant funds received for the construction of restroom facilities will cover the expense of the 2,200-foot line extension needed to provide the sewer service, he said.
Progress is continuing at a rapid pace at the new park, Patterson reported. It is scheduled to open in mid-July.
The board also approved purchases for the Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments.
The board decided to delay action on a joint venture agreement with Greene County for the operation of the landfill-transfer station until the document is completed.
A proposed rezoning of properties in the Town Crossing development off West Andrew Johnson Highway was approved on first reading with a second reading and public hearing set for the July 7 meeting. The property, which includes the AMC Town Crossing 8 movie theater, is proposed for rezoning to B-4 arterial business.
After that action was taken, Mayor Daniels announced that Town Planning Director Logan Engle would be leaving that position, having taken a position in another municipality. He thanked Engle for her service to the town and said she would be missed.
BUDGET DETAILS
The 2020-21 fiscal year budget includes no employee pay increases and no cost of living pay increase. Pay adjustments called for in a salary schedule approved late last year by the board have been frozen and are not to be applied in the budget.
The budget does not include any large capital expenditures. Two projects, a new fire station and the first phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project, have been placed on hold for the coming fiscal year. However, town officials have indicated if the economy improves, plans for those projects and the budget overall are to be revisited.
Some adjustments have been made to the budget since it was approved on first reading, said Lora Young with the town’s Finance Department.
The budget includes an additional $14,400 to cover increased auditing costs and $15,000 for Americans With Disabilities Act compliance projects for the Parks & Recreation Department, she said. The workman’s compensation line item has been reduced by about $5,000 to match expenses in the current year.
One of the largest changes is the ability to use a $358,000 state grant to help balance the budget, Young said. The state had originally designated the grant for certain types of projects, but has recently announced that the funds can be used to offset losses of tax revenues due to the coronavirus.
With that funding, the budget is balanced with a projected surplus of $72,000, Young told the board.
OTHER BUSINESS
Public Works Director Brad Peters explained that to avoid significant increases in cost over time in the new contract with GFL Environmental for disposal of household and commercial solid waste and demolition waste, the town and county have decided to resume operation of the landfill-transfer station.
The town and county operated the landfill and transfer station until about eight years ago when it became the responsibility of the company handling the disposal of the waste by contract.
The agreement has not yet been finalized, but it calls for the town to operate the landfill and the county to operate the transfer station, Peters said. He asked the board to consider authorizing City Administrator Todd Smith to sign the agreement once it was completed.
However, the board decided to delay its action until it could review the agreement.
One of the purchases approved for the Public Works Department was related to the operations at the landfill — an excavator at a cost of $178,600. Peters said the department would use the excavator in a variety of ways that would include the landfill.
The board also approved a bid for the installation of new turn lane and stop bar pavement markings. Peters explained the state has re-striped some of the state routes, but marking the turn lanes and stop bars is the responsibility of the town and will be paid through its maintenance contract with the state.
The board approved purchasing 20 traffic signal controllers to update aging equipment for the department at a cost of $59,000. Also approved was the purchase of two cabinets for the controllers at a cost of $23,255.
The board also approved the purchase of a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for the Parks & Recreation Department to replace two vehicles — a 1994 sedan and 2001 pickup.
The board approved amendments to the ordinance concerning fire protection contracts for properties outside the corporate limits. The amendments reflect changes approved at the June 2 meeting by the board to increase residential rates based on square footage of a home and to add a charge for responding to false alarms.