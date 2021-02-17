Zoning regulation revisions to allow for larger structures on lots within a new type of planned unit development were approved Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board approved first reading of the two ordinances revising regulations to allow for greater building coverage on lots within one kind of planned unit development and providing more clarity in those regulations in regards to setback requirements. A second reading is required for final approval.
In a related action, the board approved the rezoning of an 88.41-acre tract on North Rufe Taylor Road for a proposed residential development that will utilize the new regulations if they receive final approval.
Also approved by the board were purchases of road salt for the Public Works Department, a mini-pumper truck for the Greeneville Fire Department and three vehicles for the Greeneville Police Department as well as an allocation for expenses associated with the community’s hosting of the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series
Convening as the town’s Beer Board, the mayor and aldermen approved applications for off-premises consumption for two markets — Forest Hill Corner at 1302 Snapps Ferry Road, and Greene Tobacco and Beer at 101 Marshall Lane.
ZONING REGULATIONS, REZONING
Both of the revised regulations in the Zoning Ordinance would address a new type of planned unit development. In the newer type, people who purchase a property within the development would own an individual lot that includes the structure and surrounding yard. In a traditional planned unit development, individuals purchase the land under the footprint of a structure with yards and other land within the development commonly the possession of an owners association.
The new regulations would only be applicable to those planned unit developments with individually owned lots. Town Planning Director Randy Davenport explained that the revisions were the result of much discussion between the Planning and Building offices with the town’s fire marshal and attorney to develop regulations to address the new type of development.
In one of the revised ordinances, lots in the newer type planned unit development would be allowed 15% more building coverage per parcel, an increase of that coverage from 30% to 45%. Building Official Bert Seay explained that the change would allow for a larger structure on a smaller lot in these type of planned unit developments. The density of a development is determined by its zoning district.
In addition, the proposed revisions would reduce required setbacks for these lots to 25 feet for the front yard, five feet for the side yards and 20 feet for the rear yard, Davenport said. That is about a five-foot reduction for the minimum front and rear yard setbacks and a three-foot reduction for the minimum side yard setback from the other type of planned unit development.
The other proposed Zoning Ordinance change provides clarification of what can be included in a setback area and how it is measured.
The proposed revision includes some examples of what can be built in the setback area including open driveways, fences, flag poles, gates, open (retaining) walls, open steps, guttering and roof overhangs or eaves.
The revisions also provide an explanation of how the setback is measured. Seay noted the that setbacks must also meet requirements within building and fire safety codes.
In related action, the board approved rezoning of an 88.41-acre property on North Rufe Taylor Road from R-3 medium density residential to B-4 arterial business district. Davenport said the zones that would accommodate the density of lots desired by the developments would be R-4 or B-4.
Some of the adjacent properties to the one proposed for rezoning are B-4, and that zone would provide more options for development in the future if the landowner decides to sell a portion of the parcel, Davenport said. The proposed residential development is not planned to use the entire parcel.
Planned unit developments are allowed in any district and can include mixed uses, such as houses, apartments and professional offices.
ALLOCATIONS APPROVED
The board approved the purchase of 150 tons of road salt on state bid for the Public Works Department. Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters explained that the salt would replenish the department’s supplies.
Purchases for the fire department were also approved involving a first responder/mini-pumper truck that the department will be able to use to emergencies such as traffic accidents or emergency medical calls.
The first was for the truck itself at a cost of $259,000 from Southeast Fire Apparatus and the second for $19,816 for various items to equip the vehicle from Safe Industries.
The truck purchase is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant the department obtained last year and the required local match from the town.
Fire Chief Alan Shipley explained that the department was directed to obtain separate bids for the truck and its equipment by the state.
A purchase of three patrol cars for the police department was also approved. Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum told the board that there were enough savings within this year’s departmental budget to cover the cost of the three vehicles.
The board also approved an allocation of $3,500 to help cover expenses associated with hosting the 2021 NJCAA World Series. City Administrator Todd Smith explained that the town has provided an allocation in previous years but it was not included in this year’s budget due to the uncertainty related to the pandemic.
Greeneville hosted the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series in 2017-2019. The Greene County Partnership’s Sports Council coordinates the activities related to hosting the event.
Partnership President Jeff Taylor said that the town was asked for $1,000 more in the allocation due to more stringent attendance regulations due to the pandemic because more will be needed from local sources to cover expenses for the event, which brings national exposure to the community.