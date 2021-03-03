Efforts are continue to create more downtown parking in Greeneville as well as to begin improvements to the streetscape on Depot Street.
An agreement regarding a property swap involving a building the town has purchased to create more parking was presented to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for its review on Tuesday.
City Administrator Todd Smith explained that the agreement involves the Adams building on Crowfoot Alley the town purchased last fall with adjacent property fronting Summer Street, asking for feedback from the aldermen about the agreement.
Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers, the design firm for the town’s Downtown Redevelopment Project, has offered to create options for what that parking could be at a cost of $1,500, Smith said.
The firm has been asked to provide three designs — one that could be done at minimal cost, another that would provide the most spaces that could be created on the property, likely a multi-level structure, and a third in the mid-range of cost, he said.
In another downtown related item, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved securing Vaughn & Melton’s services for design of replacing the culvert along Depot Street at a cost of $48,000.
While not a part of the Downtown Redevelopment project’s initial phase for improvements along Depot Street, the culvert’s replacement is related and needs to be completed in conjunction with the project, Smith said.
Cost estimates to repair the culvert are around $200,000 with more repairs expected to be needed in anther 25 years. The estimated price for replacement is $300,000, with the new culvert projected to last 75 years.
“Replacement is the best value for its longevity,” he said, recommending the board approve Vaughn & Melton to design that project.
REGULATIONS, REZONING
In other business, the board approved the final reading of revisions to the town’s Zoning Ordinance regarding planned unit developments and setbacks as well as a related rezoning.
Both of the revised regulations in the Zoning Ordinance would address a new type of planned unit development with individually owned lots.
In one of the revised regulations, lots would be allowed 15% more building coverage per parcel, an increase of that coverage from 30% to 45% in planned unit developments with individually owned lots to provide for greater density within a development.
In addition, the proposed revisions would reduce required setbacks for these lots to 25 feet for the front yard, 5 feet for the side yards and 20 feet for the rear yard. That is about a 5-foot reduction for the minimum front and rear yard setbacks and a 3-foot reduction for the minimum side yard setback from the traditional type of planned unit development in which the land under a building’s footprint is all that is individually owned.
The other proposed Zoning Ordinance change provides clarification of what can be included in a setback area and how it is measured. With the other changes, Town Planning Director Randy Davenport said there was a need to provide more definition in the setback regulations about what could be built in the area and how it is measured.
In related action, the board approved rezoning of an 88.41-acre property on North Rufe Taylor Road from R-3 medium density residential to B-4 arterial business district.
Proposed for the property is a planned unit development with individually owned lots. Davenport said there are adjacent properties zoned B-4 and it would provide the density desired in the proposed development as well as the most options for use.
Public hearings were held regarding the two regulation revisions and the rezoning. No one spoke in regard to the revisions or rezoning, and Davenport said he had not received any comments expressing opposition to the measures.
PURCHASES APPROVED
Purchases to equip three recently purchased patrol cars for the Greeneville Police Department were approved by the board. The purchases total $37,540.
Also approved for purchase were two trucks with message boards for the Public Works Department. One of the department’s employees was almost struck recently by a vehicle as a crew was picking up litter from a median on the 11E Bypass, and afterwards, Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters said he began to look for measures to help prevent an accident and injury to one of the employees as they pick up litter or once mowing begins of the medians.
The message board trucks will be placed in the area of litter pick-up or mowing to alert motorists to the presence of work along the roadway and to use caution in the area, he explained.
Purchase of two garbage trucks for the Public Works Department was also approved by the board. The hybrid garbage truck, which the town purchased several years ago after receiving a grant, is no longer operational, Peters explained.
When he contacted vendors, Peters said he was told that the earliest one could be delivered if ordered immediately was November. However, one vendor did have a front end loader truck available.
The department had budgeted this year for replacement of an automated garbage truck with the side arm, such as the hybrid, and Peters suggested that the front loader be purchased with these funds and the other truck be purchased in next year’s budget, which would be in place when the truck is scheduled to be delivered.
A repair of the bulldozer used at the Demolition Landfill received approval as well.
The board also approved street closures for the Iris Festival planned for May 14-16.
Robert Vereecke was honored at the beginning of the meeting for his 24 years of service as an officer in the Greeneville Police Department. Vereecke recently retired from the department.