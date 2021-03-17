The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed beautifying the medians on the 11E Bypass at the intersection with Tusculum Boulevard at the board’s meeting Tuesday.
Projects to beautify the medians would be part of the ongoing initiative by the Public Works Department to improve the appearance of the Bypass as a main gateway and thoroughfare in Greeneville, explained Brad Peters, town engineer and director of the Public Works Department.
“Hopefully, this would be a next step in the process of getting the Bypass looking inviting to visitors,” he said.
The department took over duties for mowing the medians along the Bypass from the Tennessee Department of Transportation a few years ago as part of a contract to provide mowing and snow removal for state routes within the corporate limits. Public Works employees also pick up litter along the Bypass.
Welcome signs were also added at the east and west ends of the Bypass after then Town Environmentalist Debbie Smith secured a grant from the Department of Transportation. Public Works also generated the “Title Town” signs near the welcome signs a few years ago.
The medians around the intersection of the Bypass with Tusculum Boulevard were chosen as the focus of the project because of their uniqueness and that they would be well suited for plantings, he said. Many of the medians on the Bypass slope downward with concrete at the bottom, which would not be suitable for plantings.
The landscape architect who has worked on the Depot Street streetscape project, Cliff Brooks of IBI Placemaking, was asked to develop three options for the median. Peters said the landscape architect was asked to consider plants that would be low maintenance and could survive a dry summer season.
Brooks developed three options. Two have different configurations and numbers of willow oaks and crape myrtles in the medians on either side of the turn lane. The options also call for mulched or rocked sections. A third option adds an area for daffodils in addition to the two types of trees.
All three options include a sign at the tip of one of the medians. Peters said that the sign could point visitors toward downtown Greeneville since there are already two welcome signs on the Bypass.
While there would be time to discuss and decide about a sign, Peters asked the aldermen to provide feedback about whether the project is something the board would want to pursue and if so, which option they would prefer, because it will be an optimum time to plant trees soon. He asked them to rank their preferences to provide an alternative if needed when the project was reviewed by the Department of Transportation for approval.
A rough estimate for the trees would be around $5,000 with the project to be paid for using paving funds, he said.
The board members indicated that they would review options and give their preferences to Peters.
In other business, the board approved a request to close down several downtown streets for the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund Race on Aug. 14.
Colter died in a traffic accident several months ago, and an effort is underway to raise funds to provide a nursing scholarship to students from Greene and Washington counties, Kristin Girton told the board. Colter was a nursing student at East Tennessee State University.
The effort has raised about $19,000, and it is hoped the 5K race can take it to the goal, Girton said. The race was chosen since Colter was a fellow member of the local running club and enjoyed running with her mother, she said.
Donations for the effort are still be accepted at First Horizon in the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund, Girton added.