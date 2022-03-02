The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored Greeneville native and long-time General Morgan Inn employee Wayne Horton at its meeting Tuesday.
Horton recently retired from his position at the General Morgan Inn, where he worked since 1984.
“We want to recognize not only a friend of mine, but a friend of the entire community,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
Daniels issued a proclamation that made March 1 “Wayne Horton Day” in Greeneville.
“The Greeneville native has become a treasure and an icon through his work since 1984 at the General Morgan Inn,” the proclamation read.
Daniels reminisced about his friendship with Horton after the proclamation was read.
“Wayne and I, we go back a long way. He was quite a football player back in the day. We were playing Oak Ridge who had player that ended up going to play at the University of Tennessee and Wayne was the only person that could get the guy down when it came to tackling him,” Daniels said. “I remember one time we were going to have a protest downtown here and Wayne came by my office the day of and he said ‘I’m going to be down there at the General Morgan tonight in my uniform, and the first person who throws a rock through the window is going to have a problem.’ That is how much he cares about this community. He is very dear to this community.”
Horton thanked Daniels and the board for their appreciation.
The board also authorized obtaining environmental insurance for its two underground fuel storage tanks at Greeneville Public Works.
According to City Administrator Todd Smith, one tank is gasoline while the other is diesel fuel, and there has not been any environmental insurance in case of a spill in the past.
The insurance, which will come from Aspen Insurance, will cover costs of any environmental clean-up issues that could occur from a spill at Public Works’ refueling tanks.
The board granted the Greene County Partnership $3,500 to sponsor the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series.
The funds will be taken out of the town’s tourism fund which now has another inflow of tax dollars due to the hotel/motel tax that was authorized in 2021 by the board.
The board agreed that the event should continue to be held in Greene County, and that it was a good use of tourism dollars.
“I think that it is a good idea that we continue this,” Aldermen Tim Teague said.
The board also approved a safety bonus for all full-time Town of Greeneville employees.
The bonus will be considered a reward for employees who have gone 100 days without a work accident.