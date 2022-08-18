Greeneville Board Of Education Will Hear Report On Achievement And Growth Data Aug 18, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Education will hear a report on achievement and growth data when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.Also on the agenda is recognition of AP Scholars, Mitch Shuler and the Greeneville City Schools Student Techs, and a report from Highland Elementary School.Action items include consideration of the June preliminary financial statement and the July financial statements and board policy revisions on first reading.The policy revisions are updates to reflect current language and practice for policies related to revenues, attendance, attendance of non-resident students, and student assignments.The meeting will conclude with the director of schools report on enrollment numbers. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Revision Data Policy Greeneville Board Of Education School Education Politics Financial Statement Growth Achievement Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Greeneville Police Seek Information On Hit-And-Run Incident Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines Greene-Carter County Jamboree Officially Concludes Preseason 'It's Been A Great Ride': W.T. Daniels Departs City Government After 32 Years Of Service