Work on a new fire station for the Town of Greeneville will be moving forward.
The new fire station will be located in the presently open field between Forest Street and Carson Street, and will replace the station sits at the intersection of Vann Road and the Asheville Highway that is over 60 years old.
The land for the new station was purchased from the Greeneville Adventist Academy a few years ago in preparation for the project.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to accept a $3.7 million bid for the project at its meeting Tuesday.
Multiple bids were received for the project. The winning bid was submitted by Powell-based construction company Evans-Ailey.
According to Town Administrator Todd Smith, Evans-Ailey has experience with building fire stations and is ready to tackle the project.
Town officials also spoke with officials in other cities where Evans-Ailey had constructed fire stations, and those officials expressed satisfaction with the company’s work.
The $3.7 million bid is more than the $3.5 million budgeted for the project. According to Smith, that $3.7 million price tag is likely to decrease slightly as the town works with the contractor to decrease costs.
“I was really pleased with the bid we got, considering the current market we are in,” Smith said.
The project will be paid for with COVID-19 relief funding. The Town of Greeneville is expecting to receive between $3.9 million and $4.4 million in relief funding after discussions with the State Comptroller’s Office.
HOTEL TAX TABLED
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will wait until its next meeting to decide on instituting a 4% hotel tax in Greeneville.
The measure was tabled after its second reading and public hearing on Tuesday.
The measure would institute a 4% tax on accommodations for people staying in hotels or motels within the city limits.
Greene County currently has a 7% hotel/motel tax, but the state has instituted a policy change that will now allow municipalities to levy their own lodging tax on top of the county tax.
This means that, if approved, the combined hotel/motel tax rate within the Town of Greeneville would be 11%.
As a stipulation of the policy change, the state government requires that revenue raised through the tax be used to support and promote the tourism industry.
Aldermen Cal Doty expressed concern with the new tax and made it known that he had communicated with local hotel owners that fear their business will be harmed by higher taxes on hotel bills.
Doty also explained that if other communities do not raise their taxes, then Greeneville’s hotels may seem too expensive to travelers in comparison to other towns.
“We need to know where we stand,” Doty said.
CEO of the Greene County Partnership Jeff Taylor also shared the concerns of local hotel owners and how it may impact commerce and tourism in the town.
“There is a concern that we may outpace our market and lose business to Morristown of Johnson City. People are okay with paying more money, but they want the quality in return. We do not have a lot of inventory to back that up,” Taylor said.
Taylor brought up the possibility of instituting a gradual tax, rather than going straight to the 4% maximum allowed by the state.
Smith told the board that he would talk to surrounding governments in neighboring counties, and find out if they plan on instituting a new tax.
“I have heard rumblings that other communities will be doing the same thing in introducing a new tax,” Smith said.
Mayor W.T. Daniels closed the session by emphasizing the importance of public hearings on measures such as the hotel tax.
“If anyone’s got something to say, please come to the meetings and let your thoughts be known,” said Daniels.