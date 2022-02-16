The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen continued to advance discussions on town employees’ insurance policies during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The board passed a motion that take discussions of insurance policies to the next step, which includes a workshop dealing with specific numbers in the near future with Chris Poynter of Trinity Benefit Advisors.
No final changes were made, and final changes and numbers will be voted on at a future meeting.
The motion passed by the board also included that any changes passed would not go into effect until January 2023.
The board is trying to find a way to reduce spending as health care costs have steadily increased for the town.
The Town of Greeneville paid $1.84 million in health care costs in 2016, and paid $2.3 million in 2021 in health care costs.
“This conversation started back in April of 2021 when we were working on our budget and saw that our insurance costs kept going up,” City Administrator Todd Smith said.
Moving forward, the board will consider implementing a tiered option system that is based on the costs of premiums and deductible levels.
The dollar amount of those premiums and deductibles is yet to be determined.
Current employees may get to keep their current benefits regardless of changes that are made.
“I would like to have some type of grandfather clause in this motion,” Aldermen Tim Teague said. “Anyone that is working for the town right now, I don’t want to take away anything that has been given to them or they think has been given to them.”
The board will aim to keep retirees insured until they reach medicare age, and work to allow some kind of option for employee spouses to be covered as they formulate the coverage plan.
A prescription dispensing plan that encourages generic drugs be used over name brand drugs when available will also be considered as the plan develops.
SCHOOL LOAN AGREEMENTS
The board approved a debt service agreement with Greeneville City Schools for repayment of a loan relating to its Energy Efficient Schools Initiative project.
The purpose of the agreement would be to provide for the payment of debt service on the loan agreement from available school funds. To fund the annual debt service payment of $322,872, the school board would agree to an annual transfer of $180,000 in school funds to the Town of Greeneville in order to provide for the payment of debt service when it is due. The town would annually pay the remaining balance of $142,872.
The board also approved a capital outlay resolution and agreement for borrowing up to $1 million for the Greeneville City Schools’ energy replacement project.
The town will pay about $95,000 in annual debt service on the $1 million loan.
This means that in total the town will pay about $238,000 annually to help fund Greeneville City Schools’ $7.7 million HVAC and lighting project.
PROPERTY TO BE SOLD
The board will also voted to explore selling approximately 35 acres of Town of Greeneville-owned property at Hardin Industrial Park to adjacent property owner Scott Jackson.
The larger parcel was purchased years ago for industrial development. According to Smith, the section being considered for sale goes from marshy wetlands that are certified wetlands by the state to an immediate elevation incline towards the top of the ridge. The ridge includes two large sink holes measuring several meters deep and wide.
Smith walked the property with Greeneville Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson and did not see any realistic opportunity for development of the property by the town.
“The cost of development would be incredibly high, and I don’t think that you would get a good return on investment,” Smith told the board.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels also walked the property.
“I’ve been out there and it’s a worthless piece of property,” Daniels said.
The town will begin the process of getting the property appraised and subdivided for sale. The board requested that appraisal and other fees be covered by Jackson.