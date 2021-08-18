The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave final approval to a hotel tax within the Town of Greeneville at its meeting Tuesday.
The measure institutes a 4% tax on accommodations for people staying in hotels or motels within the city limits.
The new tax passed unanimously after a public hearing and second and final reading on the resolution.
Greene County currently has a 7% hotel/motel tax, but the state has instituted a policy change that now allows municipalities to levy their own lodging tax on top of the county tax.
This means that the combined hotel/motel tax rate within the Town of Greeneville will now be 11%.
As a stipulation of the policy change, the state government requires that revenue raised through the tax be used to support and promote the tourism industry.
“This money will be spent wisely and to promote our community,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
Aldermen Tim Teague posited that the new hotel tax will help the town bring more visitors into town to stay in hotels in the long run. Through providing more funding to tourism initiatives in the town, Teague believes that there will be more reasons for people to come visit.
“What we could use the money for in theory would bring more people into the community to stay in hotels,” Teague said.
The board considered the hotel tax rates of other cities and counties in the surrounding area, and felt that instituting the new tax would still keep Greeneville’s hotel tax rate at a competitive level.
While that comparison factored into the discussion for the board, Daniels made it clear that he did not think it mattered much what other places were doing, and that Greeneville should focus on making its own policy.
“Frankly I don’t care what other people are doing. For us it’s about doing what’s we think is best for Greeneville,” Daniels said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its blessing to Powell-based contractor Evans-Ailey to begin construction on the new fire station that will be located in the presently open field between Forest and Carson streets.
A final revised calculation of construction costs that was about $97,000 less than the accepted bid was presented to the board. This means the cost of the new fire station will actually be $3.6 million compared to the original accepted bid of $3.7 million.
Evans-Ailey is subcontracting out the work for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing to local contractors. The company is ready to break ground on the project as soon as it receives state permits.
The board also tapped Ryan Henley from Vaughn and Melton Consulting Engineers to be project manager of the Depot Street revitalization project. The Town of Greeneville will pay Vaughn and Melton up to, but no more than, $749,500 to oversee construction, engineering, and inspection on the project. Vaughn and Melton will also oversee the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project when it begins.
Vaughn and Melton hopes to be able to break ground on Depot Street sometime between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10.
The board also approved the adoption of the Greene County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. This will allow the city to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency grants. These grants would fund projects that could help mitigate future disasters and the costs associated with those disasters, such as fixing areas that experience chronic flooding.
The board also approved the closing of South College Street on Sept. 18 for Brewfest, which will be hosted by Rural Resources.
HAWK RECOGNIZED
Longtime Greeneville Alderman Buddy Hawk was recognized before the conclusion of the meeting Tuesday. It was Hawk’s last meeting as a member of the board. A new aldermen, Kristin Girton, will be sworn in on Sept. 7 as a result of the Aug. 5 Municipal Election.
Hawk had served on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the past 12 years.
Daniels, who has been friends with Hawk since the two were children, presented Hawk with the mayor’s official coin and thanked him for all he has contributed to the town.
“Thank you for your service to Greeneville, and I appreciate it very much,” Daniels said.
Hawk received a standing ovation from the aldermen and those in the audience as the meeting adjourned.
As Hawk left his last meeting as an alderman after 12 years on the board he expressed hope that the good work the Town of Greeneville has started will continue, and that the town has improved during his tenure.
“I think we have done some great things and started some great things here like the Depot Street project and the new fire station. I hope everything will continue on successfully,” Hawk said. “Hopefully I’m leaving everything better than I found it.”