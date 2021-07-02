The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave unanimous final approval to a water rate increase after a public hearing Thursday.
The Greeneville Water Commission will be raising water rates for the first time since 2015, with a hike that will increase the average customer’s monthly bill by about $2 according to Water Commission Superintendent Laura White.
The 5% increase will go into effect Aug. 1.
The monthly service fee will go from $8.50 to $9. The water rate for the first 1,000 cubic feet of water per month will increase from $1.30 per 100 cubic feet to $1.37 per 100 cubic feet. The water rate for the next 1,000 cubic feet per month will go up from $1.25 per 100 cubic feet of water to $1.31 per 100 cubic feet of water. All water used over 2,000 cubic feet per month will see a rate increase from $1.20 per 100 cubic feet to $1.26 per 100 cubic feet.
The board also approved a resolution that will provide for $81,900 in IT upgrades at the G. Thomas Love Board Room in the Greeneville Light and Power Building.
The funding will come from the $177,000 in COVID-19 relief money the city received from the Tennessee state government.
“We have been struggling with audio and video issues in this room for a number of years,” noted City Administrator Todd Smith.
“These upgrades will include new drop-down screens for the board to view, a new screen on the other side of the room, and two cameras at the back of the room that will automatically record the meetings,” Smith told the board.
According to Smith the upgrades will also include a new interactive mobile system that will make presentations and programming much easier in the board room.
Howard Audiovisual Services will undertake the project.
USS GREENEVILLE
Thursday’s meeting was moved from the normal scheduling on the first Tuesday of each month to accommodate scheduling with U.S.S. Greeneville sailors in town for the 25th anniversary of the submarine’s commissioning.
Sailors from the USS Greeneville submarine attended Thursday’s meeting and received a proclamation from Mayor W.T. Daniels. Daniels officially declaring July 1 as USS Greeneville Day in the Town of Greeneville.
Daniels made sure the sailors knew that the town is proud of them, and that they are always welcome in Greeneville.
“You are all Greenevillians,” Daniels told the sailors. “This is your home. It was in the past, it is now, and it always will be.”
The sailors then presented Daniels with a photo of the U.S.S. Greeneville’s last port call in Guam before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the submarine home to the U.S.
In other business, the board authorized $35.9 million in school funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year. This is an increase from last year’s school budget of $34.7 million. The increase is for capital projects the school system will undertake.
The board also gave approval for the Greeneville Police Department to purchase a new vehicle, and to apply for a grant that would provide the department with funding for the purchase of 22 bulletproof vests.
DEPOT STREET DISCUSSED
At the end of the meeting the Board of Mayor and Aldermen again addressed the Depot Street revitalization project, but did not officially vote on any measures.
However, the board did maintain its present course of working with Summer-Taylors’ bid instead of putting out the project to rebid.
Summers-Taylor submitted the only bid for the project last month, an $11.4 million bid that was well over the city’s estimates, and the city has been in talks with the contractor since then in an effort to work the bid down to a more palatable number for the town.
Smith gave an update to the board on the discussions with Summers-Taylor, and noted that some options for decreasing costs had been found.
One option would be not totally replacing the culvert under Depot Street as originally planned. However, this culvert could need to be replaced and repaired in the next few years anyway, and Alderman Tim Teague expressed concern about the prospect of not completing the project all at one time.
“I don’t think we should take a second look at not replacing the culvert,” Teague said. “They would run us all out of town if we dug that street up again in two years.”
The board agreed with Teague’s sentiment that the culvert should most likely be replaced.
Alderman Cal Doty was resolute in his urgency that the project finally begin.
“I am very much in favor of moving forward,” Doty said. “I believe if we don’t do it now, that some of those buildings that have not been taken care of will crumble. If we put it off another six months we’ll never get it done.”
Daniels shared Doty’s sense of determination.
“Over the years we have looked at 12 plans for this project,” Daniels said. “This is the twelfth. I agree with Cal that if we put it off six months it will never get done. We have to move forward.”
Daniels expressed his belief that a healthy and vibrant downtown benefits the all residents of the city and county.
“Downtown is the nucleus of Greeneville,” Daniels said, “like Greeneville is the nucleus of Greene County.”
The board members expressed hope that they would be able to formally accept the bid from Summers-Taylor and officially get the project underway at their July 20 meeting.