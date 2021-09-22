A decision on how to allocate revenue received through the Town of Greeneville’s new hotel tax will be rendered at a later date.
The decision on what organizations and events should get the funding was tabled by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen after a discussion on the matter at Tuesday afternoon’s board meeting.
City Administrator Todd Smith provided an example projection of the way the funds could be allocated to the board.
It is stipulated by Tennessee law that the revenue received through the new city hotel tax be used only for the purposes of encouraging and enhancing tourism in the town.
Smith projected $200,000 will be collected from the 4% tax in the 2021-2022 fiscal year which ends in July of 2022.
Out of that $200,000, $75,000 would be given to the Parks and Recreation department to help fund the Ladies Classic, the Spring Fling, the Fall Sports Festival, other tournaments, and tourist facility upgrades. Sixty-eight-thousand dollars would be given to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to help fund its utilities and maintenance. A total of $27,500 would be allocated to the Greene County Partnership for tourism outreach. The Greene County History Museum would receive $12,000, the Greene County Sports Council would receive $10,000 for special events, and the Dickson-Williams Mansion would receive $7,500.
“This is just a recommendation that can be tweaked and changed if requested,” Smith told the board.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton suggested that some of the money be made available to the community through grant applications. People could apply for funding and a board would decide whether the reason they requested the funding met the criteria for supporting tourism.
“I want the community to have the opportunity to tap back into this money. I don’t want to rush a decision like this,” Girton said.
Aldermen Cal Doty agreed with the idea of some kind of grant fund, but also wanted to see more, if not all, of the funding directed to the Greene County Partnership, particularly in the last quarter of this year.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels wanted to make sure the funds are used appropriately. According to Daniels, the Greene County government used some funds from its hotel tax improperly when it passed the tax years ago. Daniels claims that the when the tax was passed, some of the revenue went to paying the county road debts and not tourism.
“We want to do this right,” Daniels said.
The Town of Greeneville will begin collecting the tax in October.
The board voted unanimously to table the revenue allocation decision until a future meeting.
ADA PLAN UPDATE
Assistant to the City Administrator Cathy Osborne gave the board an update on the progress being made on the town’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.
According to Osborne, the goal of the plan is to optimize the pedestrian experience and to provide safe and compliant public facilities for all residents.
Osborne told the board the Parks and Recreation Department has purchased additional soap and towel dispensers that will be added to bathrooms to meet accessibility standards. Some of those dispensers have already been installed at Hardin Park and Eastview Recreation Center. New ADA parking has also been installed near Dale Alexander Baseball Field.
The Public Works Department has improved the sidewalks on both Carson and South Irish streets, and has started repairing the sidewalk on North Irish Street.
The Fire Department has added exit signs and doorbells at each station, and a van-accessible space at Station 3.
The Police Department has added an ADA push button door and accessible parking spaces at the main entrance.
The Roby Center installed three new water fountains, as well as removing all bathroom doorknobs and replacing them with handles. An ADA push button door, and a van-accessible parking space have also been added.
The Greeneville Airport has reconfigured its parking lot, and access aisles have been marked.
Osborne encouraged anyone curious about the entirety of the plan to visit the About Us section on town’s website at www.greenevilletn.gov. The full 10-year transition plan can be viewed there.
OTHER BUSINESS
Laura White, Superintendent of the Greeneville Water Commission, notified the board that TDOT’s work on West Main Street is to be completed later this week. She also explained that TDOT posted road closure signs purposefully in order to deflect transfer trucks who could get stuck trying to turn around if they went too far up West Main Street.
“I know this is inconvenient, but to get the progress we want, there will be some inconvenience along the way,” White said.
The board approved two special event street closures. The closure of portions of Main, Irish, Depot, Summer and College streets were approved for Halloween Happenings on Oct. 29. The closure of portions of Main, Depot, Summer and College streets were approved for Christmas Downtown on Dec. 3.
The board also approved the budgeted purchase of a truck for the Public Works Department.
The Beer Board approved an application for on-premises consumption for the Watering Trough, located at 766 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.