The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider giving final approval to a hotel/motel tax at its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be held in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of Greeneville Light and Power Building at 4 p.m.
The measure would institute a 4% tax on accommodations for people staying in hotels or motels within the city limits.
Greene County currently has a 7% hotel/motel tax, but the state has instituted a policy change that will now allow municipalities to levy their own hotel/motel tax on top of the county tax.
This means that, if approved, the combined hotel/motel tax rate within the Town of Greeneville would be 11%.
Among other items on the agenda, the board will consider a bid for a new fire station as well as consider approving the Greene County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The board will also consider purchasing fuel pumps, a compact track loader, and a tractor with a boom mower for the Public Works Department.
The board will also review a special event application to close a portion of Main Street for Brewfest. The Beer Board will meet after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider allowing on-premises consumption for Brewfest.