The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider giving final approval to a hotel tax in Greeneville at its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the Greeneville Light and Power Building.
There will be a public hearing on the matter before the board votes on the measure that would institute a 4% lodging tax on accommodations for people staying in hotels or motels within the city limits. That 4% tax would be added to the 7% tax already levied county-wide. Therefore, the tax rate in the Town of Greeneville would be 11% on hotel lodgings.
The Tennessee state government requires that revenue raised through the tax be used to support and promote the tourism industry.
The board will also consider adopting the Greene County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Accepting the plan would allow the Town of Greeneville to apply for federal and state grant money to make improvements to infrastructure to better prepare the town for possible disasters in the future.
Among other business, the board will consider a request to close a portion of Main Street for Brewfest.
The Beer Board will meet after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and that board will consider permitting on-premises consumption of alcohol for Brewfest.