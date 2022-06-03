The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider approving the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget on first reading during its meeting Tuesday, a budget that includes a property tax increase.
The budget would have to be approved a second time and be subject to a public hearing at a future meeting if it is approved on Tuesday
The tax increase would entail a 6-cent increase in the property tax rate for residents within the Town of Greeneville.
Currently, the town’s property tax rate is set at $2.1775 per $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property.
If the fiscal year 2023 budget is approved in its current form, that property tax rate would increase to $2.2375 per $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property.
According to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith, that 6-cent property tax increase for a house valued at $180,000 would equal out to about an additional $27 per year in taxes for the taxpayer.
That increase reflects back to the Jan. 18 meeting of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, when the board approved additional debt service for the Greeneville City Schools’ HVAC and lighting project.
The first phase of the project will cost about $7.7 million.
Greeneville City Schools will contribute $4.6 million, while the Town of Greenville will contribute $3.3 million.
The town’s contribution will take the form of a $1 million cash contribution and $2.3 million in debt service
The first phase of the project includes the total replacement of the HVAC system at Greeneville Middle School.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels noted in that January meeting that the last time city taxes were increased was in 2016, also to help fund the Greeneville City Schools system.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.