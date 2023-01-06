Greeneville Board Of Mayor And Aldermen To Hold Planning Retreat Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a planning retreat beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center, 214 4-H Lane.The board will discuss the town's 2021 strategic plan, conduct a review of the 2017 comprehensive plan and review and discuss an update to the town's pay plan. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Board Plan Planning Institutes Alderman Mayor Update Retreat Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co.