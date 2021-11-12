The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building at 110 N. College St.
The board will consider funding for an expansion of the welding area at the Greene Technology Center.
The total cost of the expansion would be $328,000 after grant funding was included.
The Town of Greeneville would split the cost with Greene County. Greeneville would pay 1/3 of the cost, or $109,333, while Greene County would pay 2/3 of the cost, or $218,667.
The board will discuss fire truck maintenance issues the Greeneville Fire Department is experiencing.
The department has been having issues with some of its trucks, and one of them was set for replacement in 2020-21. Supply chain issues have the Fire Department concerned that a new truck may not arrive in a timely manner, so the board may explore placing an order for a new truck soon in order to counteract the long wait times on orders.
The board will also consider the properties going up for auction Nov. 18 for delinquent City taxes and possibly take action to remove unpaid property taxes from certain properties in the Town of Greeneville.