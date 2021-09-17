The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider Tuesday how to budget projected revenue from the town’s newly imposed hotel tax.
The board is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building.
Also on the agenda are resolutions to close portions of streets downtown for “Halloween Happenings” in October and “Christmas in Downtown” in December, and a resolution for the purchase of a truck for the Public Works Department.
The Beer Board will meet after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The Beer Board will consider an application for on-premises consumption at 766 W. Andrew Johnson Highway for The Watering Trough.