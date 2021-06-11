The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at Greeneville Light and Power System, 110 N. College St.
Among items on the planned agenda is a discussion of a hotel and motel tax early in the meeting.
The board will then consider a bid to complete the Depot Street project.
The Depot Street project’s process was slowed last year as the Covid-19 pandemic began. Uncertainty of how the pandemic would impact the economy and tax revenues led the Town of Greeneville to take a conservative approach to last fiscal year’s budget. This meant that larger capital projects, such as the Depot Street project, were put on hold.
The town will now look to move forward with such projects this upcoming fiscal year
There will then be second reading and a public hearing for consideration of an ordinance adopting the annual budget and tax rate for the next fiscal year beginning July 1.
On June 1, the board unanimously approved on first reading a budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year that required no tax rate increase. The budget will become final if it is approved by the board at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board is set to consider an ordinance on first reading to amend Title 13 of the Municipal Code to increase rates and charges for water service and sewer service.
The board will also consider resolutions to appropriate funds to the Dickson-Williams Mansion, the Greene County Partnership and Keep Greene Beautiful.