Property-related items and several purchases are on the agenda for Tuesday's Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the board will resume meeting via the Zoom digital meeting application, and the session will be broadcast live on the town's Facebook page.
On the agenda is consideration of a property swap with Andrew Johnson Bank for certain properties downtown along Church Street and vacating excess right-of-way on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive.
A public hearing will be held during the meeting for a proposed rezoning of five parcels on the northwest and southeast section of Kingsley Avenue from M-2 high impact use to B-4 arterial business district. The rezoning will then be considered by the board on second and final reading.
In other business, the board will consider a contract and fee structure for engineering and consulting services for street resurfacing projects.
Purchases to be considered by the board include a roll-off truck for the Public Works Department, a proposal to increase bandwidth capacity for the town's fiber network, vehicle detection radar equipment for the intersection of Tusculum Boulevard and Justis Drive for Public Works, portable radios for the Police Department and a truck with aerial lift for Public Works.
Also on the agenda are an appointment to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library board of trustees and reappointments to the Industrial Development Board.