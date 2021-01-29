The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday will consider the final reading of a rezoning for property on Oak Grove Road.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. via the Zoom video conferencing application. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page.
On the agenda is a public hearing and the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning for property located along Oak Grove Road near the intersection with New Hope Road from R-1 low density residential to R-SF2 low density residential. The overlay district would allow smaller lot sizes on the property.
Also to be considered is a grant asset allocation and maintenance agreement with Walters State Community College and an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for various street resurfacing projects.
The board will consider the purchase of digital microfilm scanners for the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library. The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library was awarded a CARES Act grant for the purchase of the scanners.
A presentation about the 2019-20 audit report for the town will also be made during the meeting.