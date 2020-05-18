Approval of tax increment financing for an expansion at Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. The session will be held using an electronic meeting platform and will be streamed live on the Town of Greeneville Facebook page.
On the agenda is consideration of an economic impact plan for expansion at Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan, which includes allowing tax increment financing to not exceed $300,000 for the development at 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Construction of a showroom for Gateway Nissan is planned as well as additional service department space as part of the expansion project. Improvements are also planned to the existing Gateway Ford Lincoln showroom and service department.
Tax increment financing (TIF) is a method available to local governments to provide assistance for the development of property. The economic impact plan for the Gateway Nissan development calls for the repayment of the tax increment financing through new property tax revenue to be generated by the improvement of the property.
According to the proposed impact plan, the property taxes to the town and county combined are currently $46,013, which would increase to $70,227 once the development is completed. The plan also notes once the dealership is at a full projected sales volume, there will be an estimated $840,819 in additional annual sales tax generated with $19,536 estimated in increased local sales tax revenue.
The expanded dealership operation is also expected to support 15 new jobs.
The Greene County Commission is to consider approval of the plan at its meeting on Monday. There is no liability on the part of either the town or county to cover an unpaid TIF bill as the the developer is legally bound by the plan to cover the difference if tax revenues are not generated as expected.
In other business, the board will consider the purchase of a new wheel loader for the Public Works Department for use at the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station and upgrades to radio system software for the Greeneville Police Department.
An appointment to the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will be considered by the board as well as special event requests for the Sundown on Depot car show and the inaugural Boo Fest fall event.