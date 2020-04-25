The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold its next budget hearing on Tuesday.
The hearing will be at 4 p.m. and will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s orders regarding COVID-19. It will be broadcast live via the Town of Greeneville page on Facebook.
The agenda includes review of budgets for the Public Works, Solid Waste, Landfill, Recorder and Building departments.
Anyone wishing to address the board should call Town Hall at 423-639-7105 and ask for Planning Director Logan Engle.