The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold its first budget hearing on Tuesday.
The hearing will be at 4 p.m. and be broadcast live via the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page. Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order #16 allows governmental entities to use electronic means for meetings to avoid a gathering of 10 or more people in a public place.
Budget requests from the Police, Fire and Human Resources departments as wells the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center will be considered.
Anyone who wishes to address the board should call Greeneville Town Hall at 639-7105 for information on teleconferencing.