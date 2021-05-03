The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen hold a public hearing on a request to rezone property at the intersection of Old Stage and Rufe Taylor roads when it meets Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
A request has been made to rezone the property, where the Greeneville Iron & Metal Facility sits, from medium-density residential to high-impact use, according to the board’s agenda.
The board will consider the request after the public hearing.
Also at its meting, the board will consider several purchase proposals.
On the agenda are are consideration of the purchase of a sweeper for the public works department; bids to purchase miscellaneous fire equipment using grant funds; new integrated library system software and support; and purchase by the Police Department.
The board will also hear a presentation on the downtown parking project and receive an update on and discuss security cameras at Town Hall.