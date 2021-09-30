A COVID-19 leave policy, a revised 2021-22 calendar and multiple purchases were among the items approved by the Greeneville City Board of Education on Tuesday evening.
The board also heard multiple presentations, including one on data from 2020-21 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) assessments.
In that presentation, Bryant first highlighted Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores, which measure student growth year over year rather than proficiency. Since TCAP testing did not occur in 2019-20 due to the pandemic, the most recent data to compare 2020-21 scores to is from 2018-19.
“When we are looking at achievement, we are looking at the same grade level,” said Dr. Suzanne Bryant, assistant director for instruction. “We’re not always looking at the same kids, but the value-added scores track progress and show students where they were at last year compared to this year.”
A Level 5 TVAAS score indicates the highest level of growth at two standard deviations over state expectations, Bryant said, where a Level 1 score is below expectations for year-over-year growth.
“A Level 3 score in a pandemic would be great. I would be celebrating a Level 3, but our students grew two standard deviations during a pandemic over what is expected,” said Bryant.
She said in addition to a district-wide Level 5 TVAAS score, Highland Elementary, EastView Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary and Greeneville High schools also received Level 5 TVAAS scores.
Hal Henard Elementary School scored Level 4 in TVAAS in English and Language Arts (ELA), received a Level 3 score overall and will now be removed from the state’s Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) list, which designates schools that scored low on TCAP assessments in 2018-19.
“They have improved and no longer have any designation,” Bryant said.
Bryant also said while there are impacts from the pandemic-related school closures in 2020, some scores improved over spring 2019.
“Everybody across the state dropped in many areas, but we had three areas where we actually scored higher than we did in 2019,” Bryant said. “Those were fourth grade ELA, English 1 and U.S. History.”
Bryant said Greeneville High School ranked in the top 10 statewide for achievement in multiple areas, including fifth in geometry and sixth in U.S. history.
Bryant said the impacts of unfinished learning in spring 2020 due to COVID-19 can most be seen in the youngest students tested, among other particular populations.
“Unfinished learning has most impacted our grades one to three students. Older students have the foundational skills so that they can learn in different ways,” Bryant said. “Many of our economically disadvantaged students didn’t have anyone at home or have the support with virtual learning, and it’s hard for students with disabilities to learn online, so we have had some impacts there as well as with English language learners.”
Overall, Bryant said, scores in math suffered more than ELA scores.
Since all districts met the requirement to test 80% of students in order to not have their TCAP data used to formulate letter grades in the State Report Card, released on Friday, Greeneville City Schools and all other Tennessee public school systems are ranked H, for held harmless, in the report card.
“Data paints an important picture, but it’s not the whole picture,” Bryant said in concluding her presentation. “I am very proud of this data, but I am even more proud of how we took care of our students.”
POLICIES, CALENDAR APPROVED
The leave policy will provide up to 10 paid leave days to any employee who is in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19, has been advised to self quarantine by a health care provider, has symptoms of the virus or is caring for a family member with COVID-19 or a school-age child in quarantine, said Chief of Human Resources Melissa Batson. She said the policy will be retroactive to the beginning of the school year and will replace the previous policy related to COVID-19 leave.
The calendar revision is to change two of the stockpile days built into the calendar each year to professional development days instead of inclement weather days. Those days will be Oct. 22 and Nov. 1.
Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller and Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant said the days, which were originally normal school days, will become non-attendance days for students with the intent to allow teachers time to plan, prepare and analyze data.
“Teachers really need some time to catch up on their work and really dive into the data,” said Miller.
Some board members discussed comments and concerns they said teachers expressed related to the calendar change.
“Teachers need to be able to catch their breath,” said board member and retired teacher Pam Botta. “Students need a teacher who is refreshed.”
Board members Crystal Hirschy and Josh Quillen said some teachers were upset by the change, but Quillen said clarification on how the days may be used could be beneficial. Hirschy asked if teachers could be allowed to work from home on those days.
“Those days are for teachers to do what they feel they need to do. The only thing we haven’t discussed is whether they can do that from home,” Bryant said.
The board approved the revised calendar.
The board also approved multiple purchases including two maintenance vehicles and a replacement HVAC unit.
The maintenance vehicles are to replace existing ones that are approaching end of life and having issues related to high mileage, Miller said. The district will purchase one 2021 Ford Transit van for the district electrician, a new position approved during the 2021-22 budgeting process, at a cost of $37,040 including equipment, and a 2021 Ford F250 truck at a cost of $44,123. The total combined cost is $81,163. The purchases were approved along with the new electrician position in the spring, and the funding for the truck replacement was approved as a reoccurring line item for future years’ budgets.
The HVAC unit replacement project is needed at Hal Henard Elementary School, where the current 15-ton water source unit is operating at 15% capacity, Miller said. She said that unit was installed in 2001.
“We are concerned about going into the winter months with this unit,” Miller said.
The recommended replacement is a new 15-ton water source unit from TRANE that will be installed by district maintenance staff.
Miller noted that the unit is more expensive than the larger unit recently installed at Greeneville High School, which she said is because the unit is an uncommon type.
The cost of $28,401 will come from budgeted capital funds, and Miller said since federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds have not been finalized, funding could also come from that source.
The board also approved:
- a painting project at the Greeneville High School field house at a cost of $40,707
- a 2021-22 district employee handbook
- insurance premium rates at roughly the 2.5% increase budgeted for
- disposal of surplus equipment
The board also heard an update from Bryant on the district’s Portrait of a Graduate project, which is intended to visualize the qualities graduates should have, and heard a report from Greeneville Middle School staff and students on the school.