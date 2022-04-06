The Greeneville High School boys basketball team and wrestling team were honored for their state championship victories by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen during the meeting of the board Tuesday evening.
“This is an exciting day for Greeneville and Greene County,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
Each member of the basketball and wrestling teams received a commemorative mayor’s coin.
“Great athletes is one thing, but the reason why Greeneville does so well in athletics is the fact that with our kids it is all about character. That is what it is about. I have so much appreciation for that. I have never heard anybody criticize our kids,” Daniels said. “I appreciate how you all represent our community. I’m so proud of how you represent Greeneville, Tennessee. You will remember this the rest of our life.”
Daniels said that exemplary athletics is now a tradition in Greeneville and Greene County.
“We are so fortunate to have such wonderful kids. We have created a tradition,” Daniels said.