Greeneville marked Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday to commemorate the 1865 announcement two years after the Emancipation Proclamation that ended institutional slavery in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy to maintain it after the Civil War, on Sunday.
The celebration featuring music, games and guest speakers hosted at Big Spring, behind the Greeneville Greene County Public Library, was organized in partnership by the Town of Greeneville and the George Clem Multicultural Alliance (GCMA).
Organizers and speakers acknowledged Fathers Day, also marked on June 19 this year, and welcomed a crowd of all ages that spanned from around the stream behind the library, where a stage was set up directly behind the library, and to the Walters State Community College parking lot, where local Jamaican food truck Island Vibe Grill, Greene County’s Book Bus and multiple other information and vendor tents parked.
Activities for children including face painting, inflatables and bubbles also occupied the parking lot between Walters State and the Roby Center.
The new community celebration kicked off at 3 p.m. with a program of speakers, music and trivia introduced by Town of Greeneville Administrator Todd Smith and GCMA President Bill Edmonds.
Both said the day was both a celebratory occasion and one to think seriously about parts of Americans’ collective history and future.
“We are here to remember and celebrate a big step in our nation’s past on June 19, 1865, and to reflect on the ideals that haven’t always applied to all,” Smith said.
Dr. Daryl Carter, a history professor at East Tennessee State University and director of the university’s Black American Studies Program, gave a brief history lesson on that past as the featured guest speaker.
“Emancipation did not free all of the enslaved people at the end of the war,” Carter said.
He discussed the end of the Civil War, the period following known as Reconstruction and how these events impacted people who had been enslaved, as well as how those events shaped later events up to the modern day.
“Juneteenth is not just an occasion to celebrate one event, but it is a time to pay attention to what is happening to one another and to appreciate how far our country has come,” Carter said. “The Founding Fathers did a lot of good things and a lot of bad things, and they didn’t always agree. They had bitter arguments.”
Such disagreements underscore the story of the America’s complicated past, and Carter said Juneteenth is a good time to “look back and look forward,” and to “recognize each other as human, all deserving of dignity and respect,” especially when disagreement arises.
Organizer and Vice Chairperson of GCMA Angela Campbell said bringing together people from different backgrounds was central to the planning of the first local community Juneteenth festivities.
“That is why we wanted to do this downtown. We wanted to do it somewhere everyone would feel comfortable going,” Campbell said. “Black history is American history, but a lot of people didn’t know about Juneteenth.”
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
“This is a time to connect. We all tend to stay in our comfort zones,” Campbell said. “Here is an opportunity to meet other people who don’t look like you. It’s important as humans to understand our differences.”
Amy Saxonmeyer of the Greeneville Greene County History Museum noted history being made on Sunday and invited celebration attendees to participate in what she called a “colorful commemorative community art project” made up of painted handprints and signatures of those who attended the first local Juneteenth celebration hosted in partnership between the town and GCMA.
Children and adults, including Baileyton native Amy Privitera and her family, participated.
Privitera and her father Cletus Miller sang with Millers Chapel Church as one of the musical performers of the event.
“It has been a great day. It’s wonderful to see the community out to support this new event, and it’s been a great day to take the kids,” she said.
“The kids are really having fun, and we are too,” Miller said.