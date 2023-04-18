The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen became the Greeneville City Council on Tuesday evening by giving final approval to and adopting changes to the town’s charter.
The charter changes passed unanimously.
The changes amend the town’s charter to increase the terms of aldermen, now council members, and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even-year dates.
The title of city administrator is changed to city manager.
The changes also allow the dividing line between the two town wards to be moved from Church Street if deemed necessary by population changes in order to keep the wards relatively even.
The changes were approved by the state legislature as required by law.
State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland carried the charter changes to Nashville for passage through the state legislature in the form of a House of Representatives bill and Senate bill.
Both the state House of Representatives and state Senate approved the charter bills unanimously on March 20. It was then transmitted to Gov. Bill Lee, who signed the bill approving the charter changes at the state level on April 4.
The discussion on changes to the charter was spurred by low participation in odd-numbered year elections, both by number of candidates and voters, and the costs associated with those elections.
According to data provided by the Greene County Election Commission office, fewer than 1,000 people voted in four of Greeneville’s recent odd-year elections, with only 531 voting in Aug. 2021.
The 2021 municipal election cost Greeneville $20,984 to hold.
When Greeneville elections are held on even-numbered years in conjunction with countywide, federal or state elections, there is little to no cost to the town.
According to Tennessee law, if a municipal election is held in conjunction with a countywide election, only expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred in conducting the countywide election would have to be paid by the municipality.
In order to align elections on even numbered years, some current terms of office will now be extended.
Law stipulates that terms for sitting officials can only be lengthened, not shortend, which complicates the election alignment process.
Greeneville City School Board members will still serve four-year terms. However, the current term of office for school board members representing the 1st Ward will be extended until August 2024 and term of office for school board members representing the 2nd Ward will be extended until August 2026 in order to move elections to even-year cycles.
The May 2 Republican primary for two 1st Ward School Board seats and the general election for the school board seats is now not required to be held since the charter changes have been approved, and the terms of the 1st Ward seats have been extended.
Greeneville Water Commission members will still serve staggered six-year terms. However, the current term of office for Greeneville Water Commissioners will each be extended one year to allow even-year election cycles beginning in 2024.
An upcoming Aug. 3 1st Ward City Council race will see candidates seeking three-year terms in order to move those elections to an even-year cycle. 1st Ward candidates will then move to four-year terms beginning in 2026.
"This is the last of the odd-year elections we'll have," City Manager Todd Smith said.
The charter changes took effect immediately on Tuesday.
"The changes become effective upon passage," Smith said. "It is a big day for the Town of Greeneville."