Changes to the Greeneville town charter have been approved by the state legislature in Nashville and signed by Gov. Bill Lee.
If given final approval by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the changes would, among other things, extend the length of terms on the municipality's governing board to four years and realign the timing of other local elections.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved changes to the charter in November 2022. However, the changes had to go before both houses of the Tennessee legislature for approval before being returned to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration of final approval.
State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland carried the charter changes to Nashville for passage through the state legislature in the form of a House of Representatives bill and Senate bill.
Both the state House of Representatives and state Senate approved the charter bills unanimously on March 20. It was then transmitted to the governor's desk and Lee signed the bill approving the charter changes at the state level on April 4.
Upon final approval by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the changes will take effect.
The changes amend the town’s charter to increase the terms of alderman and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even-year dates. The other elections include school board elections and water commission elections.
The charter alterations would change the name of the town’s governing body to a city council and the title of city administrator to city manger.
They would also allow the dividing line between the two town wards to be moved from Church Street if deemed necessary by population changes in order to keep the wards relatively even.
Discussion on changes to the charter was spurred by low participation in odd-numbered year elections, both by number of candidates and voters, and the costs associated with those elections.
As it stands under the current charter of the Town of Greeneville, the general election for two Greeneville City School Board seats is set for Aug. 3.
However, the general election for the two seats is unlikely to be held due to the proposed charter changes.
The charter changes would align city elections on even-numbered years, and in order to make that alignment happen the two current school board seats would have their terms extended by one year. The terms are currently set to expire in 2023, but charter changes would move that to 2024.
Once proposed changes to the charter are finalized through the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the primary race would become “null,” according to Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
Greene County Election Administrator Justin Reaves relayed that same information to the Greene County Election Commission board on Tuesday afternoon.
"That school board election won't happen if the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve the charter," Reaves said.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen could vote on final approval of the charter changes as soon as Tuesday, when the board will hold a regular meeting.