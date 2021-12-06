Over a thousand people lined the streets of downtown Greeneville Sunday afternoon to watch the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
The annual parade, hosted by the Greeneville Exchange Club, the Greene County Partnership and the Town of Greeneville, featured more than 125 entries that ranged from floats to marching bands.
The parade, normally held every year, was canceled last year due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year the event was back in full-swing, drawing what Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor believed to be a record crowd.
“Great weather always means a great crowd, and we expected it to be a record crowd,” Taylor said. “The annual Christmas Parade is always a great day to celebrate so many of our community organizations and churches.”
The weather cooperated to say the least as an unseasonably warm and pleasant sunny December day graced Greeneville on Sunday.
“After a year off, everyone has been looking forward to the return of the Greeneville Christmas Parade. We are excited to see everyone come out to enjoy downtown Greeneville and get into the Christmas spirit,” Greene County Partnership General Manager Aly Collins said. “We appreciate all the hard work of our local law enforcement to provide a safe environment for everyone. Additionally, we appreciate all of the participants and volunteers to make this a memorable event.”
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, many in the crowd were excited to be back downtown to view the parade in-person.
“I have been attending the parade for many years. Greeneville is a small town so this is one of the occasions where a lot of people can come out for a big event, and the beautiful weather today just enhances it,” spectator Angela Campbell said. “I think people are ready to get back out and about after last year and to see some of what Christmas represents. I always love seeing the little kids out there.”
Campbell was at the parade to see her eighth-grade daughter, Xari Roots, who is the drum major of the Greeneville Middle School Marching Band.
“I’m glad the parade is back. I enjoy it. Let’s get out here, let’s do it. I’m getting a hot dog, which is a Christmas Parade tradition for me,” spectator Robbie Britton said.
Patsy Broyles and her grandson Colby Broyles were at the parade to see Colby’s sister, Aven, who is a part of the Camp Creek cheerleading squad.
“We have come for the last three years, except last year of course. We’re happy to be back. Colby loves it, I love it, everyone loves it,” Patsy Broyles said.
The young Colby Broyles could hardly wait for the festivities to begin, but he was patient as anticipation for the parade grew.
“I feel like I’m waiting in the waiting room at the doctor’s office. I’m ready for it to start,” Colby Broyles said.
“I come to the parade every year, it’s a great tradition,” said spectator Michael Fillers.
While many parade spectators were returning to a tradition that they have been fond of for years, some were attending the parade for the very first time.
William Watson brought his two young children to the parade, and this was his first time at the annual Christmas event.
“This is my first time at the parade. I’m originally from the south side of Chicago, and I love it here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I think this event and this area are great. I brought the kids, and they are having a great time,” Watson said.
Parker Bunch was also a first-time parade-goer.
“I think this is great. It’s good to see the community come out and be a part of something together. I have seen other places do parades at night, and I think I would like to see them try that here as well, but it has been great to see everyone be able to come together again,” Bunch said.
There was also a first-time parade entry in the band category in the Christmas Parade. The Greene County Community Band marched for the first time in the parade. The band, under the direction of Tusculum University’s Dr. David Gonzalez, is comprised of any residents of Greene County who wish to be a part of the ensemble. The band includes native Greene Countians and new residents from North Carolina, New York and Ohio, according to Taylor.
The parade route ran on North Main Street, South Main Street, and West Main Street, from Bohannon Avenue to Crescent School.
All of the floats participating in the parade were judged prior to entering the parade route, with six floats in two different divisions being awarded first through third place honors. Each of the six winners won a small sum of prize money.
The prize winning floats in the Commercial Division were:
- 1st – West Greene Insurance — $100
- 2nd – Aurora Beauty/Greeneville Grace — $50
- 3rd – Eastman Credit Union — $25
The prize winning floats in the Noncommercial Division were:
- 1st – Big Springs Master Gardeners — $100
- 2nd – Pleasant View Baptist Church — $50
- 3rd – 4-H Horse Project Group — $25