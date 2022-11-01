Registration is now open for the annual Greeneville Christmas Parade.
The 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade, a collaborative event between the Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership, is set to take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 in downtown Greeneville. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe” where participants are challenged with creating a unique float or decorated vehicle that exemplifies a specific place and its culture from around the world.
Registration forms are available at the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy St. For more information, call 423.638.4111 or email info@greenecountypartnership.net.
All participants in the parade must fill out a registration form. The parade will be capped at the first 100 to sign up and no entries will be taken after this threshold is met, according to a press release from the Greene County Partnership.
Once participants have submitted their registration forms and they are approved, they will be given a permit they must have with them on the day of the parade to enter the staging area where floats and other entries will be lined up. This includes everyone who plans to participate.
The deadline for submitting registration forms to the Greene County Partnership is Nov. 28 if 100 entries have not already been approved.
Entry fees for the parade are as follows:
- High School/Middle School Marching Bands, Cheerleaders, Dance Teams & ROTC – Free
- Emergency Vehicles (one per department), Veteran Groups & Dignitaries – Free
- Church or Civic Group Non-Float Vehicle — $20 Per Vehicle
- Church, Civic and School Group Walkers — $25
- Pageant Winners — $25 (must furnish own vehicle)
- Individual Non-Float Vehicle — $40 Per Vehicle
- Commercial Non-Float Vehicle — $50 Per Vehicle
- Non-Commercial Float: Church, Civic Group, or School Group — $20 (Judged Category)
- Commercial Float — $50 (Judged Category)
Those registering must also claim their intention of competing for prizes if they plan to do so. No free entries in the parade will be eligible for prizes, according to the press release. Those who plan to enter the competitive categories should also be prepared to provide individuals to walk in the parade and carry the banners for first-, second- and third-place winners, should their entries win.
Prizes will be awarded to participants judges feel exemplified this year’s theme the best. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: commercial and non-commercial. Prizes in each category are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
On the day of the parade, all participants, other than elected officials, should enter the staging area from the 11E Bypass on Burns Street, according to the press release. Elected officials should approach the staging area from Austin Street.
Non-participating vehicles will not be allowed in the parade staging area. Parents should coordinate with their group’s leader on the best location to drop children and participants off. A drop-off location will be available at the intersection of Bohannon Street and Austin/Housley Avenue.
All floats being judged will be expected to arrive at the staging area on Bohannon Avenue no later than 12:30 p.m. on the day of the parade. Judging will take place promptly at 1 p.m. All other entries should arrive between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to ensure plenty of time to line up.
The parade will be staged on Bohannon Avenue, turning left on North Main Street. It will then travel through the downtown area on South Main, proceeding to West Main and dispersing onto Carson and West Main streets at the intersection in front of Crescent School.
Emergency officials have stated the entire parade route will be closed at midnight on the day of the parade. Church goers are encouraged to find an alternative route and parking around Main Street on the morning of Dec. 4. Parking spaces along the parade route will be utilized for spectators to stand and view the parade. This is to ensure the safest environment possible for parade attendees and spectators.
Parking will be available in several lots throughout the downtown area.