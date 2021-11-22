The Greeneville City Board of Education has been named school board of the year for 2021 by the Tennessee School Boards Association, the organization announced in a news release.
“It is an honor to receive this award, and I think it is reflective of the school system we’re privileged to serve from students and their parents to all staff and our community,” Board Chair Cindy Luttrell said in the news release.
To be considered for the award, school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; be involved with legislature, city or county commission, state board of education, community and staff; participate in board development activities including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.
Accomplishments by the Greeneville City School Board listed in the release include:
- has consistently been a TSBA Board of Distinction for the past 16 years
- ranked best district in Tennessee's First Region, fourth in Tennessee and in top 5% nationwide in 2022 Niche rankings
- Greeneville High School recognized with 2020 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org
- Greeneville Middle School recognized as Microsoft Showcase School for four consecutive years
- Highland Elementary School recognized as Bronze Level Demonstration School for Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior by the Tennessee Department of Education
- Served 106,516 meals through curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic
- reviews policies on an annual basis, beginning in June each year
- reviews schools' performance targets set by the state Department of Education annually
- stays up to date with TSBA meetings and events
- uses social media as an essential part of the district's communication plan
- hosts an annual breakfast in January for Tennessee legislators to share support for public education
- regularly speaks with local government leaders to communicate progress, expectations, goals and needs in the district and in schools
The Greeneville City Board of Education includes Luttrell, Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes and board members Dr. Craig Shepherd, Pam Botta, Crystal Hirschy and Josh Quillen.
“This is quite an honor for Greeneville City Schools, and I want to say thank you to the Board for their leadership, service, and commitment to our students, staff, families, and community,” Starnes said in the news release.