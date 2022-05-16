The Greeneville City Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled due to a lack of quorum.

The meeting will now be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Kathryn W. Leonard Central Office, according to an announcement from the school system.

The school board is scheduled to consider the $31.9M draft 2022-23 budget presented at the recent budget workshop.

