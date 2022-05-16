Greeneville City BOE Reschedules Meeting May 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville City Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled due to a lack of quorum.The meeting will now be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Kathryn W. Leonard Central Office, according to an announcement from the school system.The school board is scheduled to consider the $31.9M draft 2022-23 budget presented at the recent budget workshop. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Juvenile Charged With First-Degree Murder In Double Homicide Man Perishes In Limestone House Fire Solar Farm To Power Up In Tusculum 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community Former Eastman Employee Sentenced For Trade Secret Thefts Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.