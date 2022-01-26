The Greeneville City School Board will consider negotiations with Director of Schools Steve Starnes to extend his contract during Thursday’s meeting.
According to the agenda the board will consider a contract developed by Starnes and Board Chair Cindy Luttrell when the board meets in February.
A resolution to be sent to state legislators opposing school vouchers, which allow private school students to receive public funding, is also on the agenda.
Consideration of a school bus purchase, a turf replacement project at Burley Stadium, the first phase of a project to upgrade and replace HVAC and lighting throughout the district and a related Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) loan are also on the agenda.
The Greeneville City board will convene after the 6 p.m. Joint Board of Education meeting at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.