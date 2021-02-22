The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider joining a lawsuit against Juul Laboratories over its marketing practices on Tuesday evening.
An attorney with Frantz Law Group, the California-based law firm representing school systems across the country in the lawsuit, will give a presentation to the board on the litigation.
Juul Labs is accused of intentionally marketing its nicotine-heavy vaping products to children through targeted advertisements online and on child-friendly television networks, fraudulently implying that the products are not harmful, and by attracting them to flavored vapes. The vaping manufacturing company is also accused of making it easier for children to purchase its products online by bypassing the legal age requirement for purchase.
The initial lawsuit was filed in 2019 by several California school systems. Since then, several others in other states, represented by Frantz Law Group, have joined. The law firm has also started contacting school systems in other states, including Tennessee, where the firm is partnered with Tennessee-based Lewis Thomason.
The litigation seeks to stop the marketing and sale of the flavored vapes.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to support state legislation being introduced in the 2021 Tennessee General Assembly to redirect 80% of the tax revenue generated from the privilege tax on sports gaming from the lottery for education account to an account created for distribution to public school systems for maintenance and construction projects on school buildings. The bill is sponsored by Rep. David Hawk (R-5) in the House and by Sen. Steve Southerland (R-1) in the Senate.
The agenda also includes approval of a security camera upgrade project for Greeneville Middle School, a gym floor replacement project also for Greeneville Middle School, and a partial roof replacement project for Highland Elementary School.
Also on the agenda is consideration of approval for the purchase and installation of window security film on lower level windows at Greeneville Middle, Tusculum View Elementary, EastView Elementary and Hal Henard Elementary schools.
The LLumar Window Security Film, developed by Eastman Chemical Company, holds glass fragments together in order to slow an intruder attempting to break into a building through a window. The film has already been installed at Greeneville High School and Highland Elementary School, and the district intends to continue installing the film as a safety measure at schools.
Safety grant funds would cover the total cost of $46,790.
The board will also consider approval of 2021 tenure candidates and the 2022-23 school calendar.
It will also consider tuition rates for the 2021-22 school year. Director of Schools Steve Starnes is not recommending a change to the current rates.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the district’s video channel.