The Greeneville City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading on Tuesday that would expand the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board.
The ordinance, which will not be made final until considered and passed upon a second reading and public hearing at a future meeting of the governing body, would expand the membership of the Airport Authority from five members to seven members.
The council unanimously approved a motion to look into expanding the board at its May 2 meeting.
The five current members of the board are Paul McAfee, Sherry Hensley, Wes Hope, Jimmy Collins and W.T. Daniels.
Council member Scott Bullington made the motion to expand the board on May 2 saying that the airport and town would be “best served to add two additional members at this time.”
The council members expressed May 2 that they would like Justin Jeffers and Catherine Bacon to be appointed to fill the two new seats on the expanded board once changes to the charter are made. The two were among three candidates the council considered for appointment to the airport board on May 2. Daniels was the sole member appointed in that May 2 meeting, overriding a rare mayor veto from Mayor Cal Doty.
Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith said the second reading of the ordinance to expand the board “will also include an immediate appointment” of Bacon and Jeffers to the Airport Authority board.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution that establishes an attendance policy for appointed Greeneville board and commission members.
The policy includes the expectation that town board and commission members will “attend at least 50% of regular and special called board meetings” and an expectation that members will “not miss more than three meetings in a row,” according to Smith.
The policy includes exceptions for illness and military service.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a resolution allocating funding for the repair of the jointly owned Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station.
The jointly owned transfer station at 1555 Old Stage Road is in need of numerous repairs, according to county and town officials, particularly the floor of the transfer station.
The governing body of the county and of the town must both approve the funding for the transfer station repair project to be carried out.
A resolution identical to the one passed by the Greeneville City Council on Tuesday was passed by the Greene County Commission on Monday evening, which means the project is now funded by both entities and will move forward.
The repairs will cost a total of $527,046. That cost will be broken down between Greene County and the Town of Greeneville, as well as through the joint Greene County-Greeneville landfill reserve fund.
A total of $250,000 from the joint landfill reserve fund will be used to pay for the repairs. The remaining $277,046 of the cost will be split between Greene County and Greeneville, with each entity paying $138,533.
The joint landfill reserve fund currently has about $1.8 million in it, according to county officials, but Greene County and Greeneville are required by state statute to maintain approximately $1.5 million in the reserve fund to cover potential post-closure expenses related to the operation of a Class III landfill and two closed Class I landfills.
A new concrete floor will be poured in the transfer station among other repairs.
Smith said that the acidity of the solid waste that sits on the concrete floor of the transfer station builds up and causes the concrete to deteriorate.
“We are getting to the point where we are tearing up concrete and rebar is showing,” Smith said.
Repair work on the transfer station is expected to get underway in June.
Officials expect the closure for repairs to last about a week and will publicize when it is to take place in an effort to divert waste that cannot be disposed of for the brief time that the transfer station is being repaired. Any waste that is collected during the time that the repair project is underway will have to be hauled to Morristown, which will be costly, according to officials.
The board also approved an $874,000 bid from PRI of East Tennessee for the resurfacing of numerous streets throughout the Town of Greeneville. The funding for the resurfacing project will come from the State Street Aid budget and the City Maintenance Contract, according to Town of Greeneville Finance Director Lora Young, and “will not be a budget-buster in any way for anybody.”