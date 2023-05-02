The Greeneville City Council voted to appoint W.T. Daniels to the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board during its meeting Tuesday, overriding the veto of Mayor Cal Doty.
The council also unanimously approved a motion to look into expanding the Airport Authority board.
The appointment of a member to the board was initially considered at the April 18 meeting of the governing body, with the council voting to appoint Daniels to the vacant seat on the airport board. However, Doty vetoed the council’s decision.
The council was considering three candidates — Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels, and Justin Jeffers — who were recommended by the Airport Authority to the council for consideration.
In accordance with the Town of Greeneville’s charter, Doty officially submitted his veto in writing saying in it that he felt that Justin Jeffers was the “best candidate for the position.”
“Mr. Jeffers is a business owner and pilot and visits other airports. He mentioned in his remarks that he has seen good and bad and wants to share both to help improve our airport,” Doty said in his veto letter.
In the letter, Doty said that Daniels was “invaluable” in moving the airport forward when the Greene County government ended the joint operation of the airport, but that the other candidates were more qualified.
“Mr. Daniels has devoted over thirty years to the community and has knowledge of our present and past, but in my opinion doesn’t have the specialized skills to move us forward in the airport operations. His assistance in moving the airport forward when the county made the decision to back out of the arrangement was invaluable, and I appreciate all he has done, but in my opinion, the other two candidates are more qualified to move the airport forward,” Doty said in the veto letter. “I believe we need to look for the most qualified candidates to move our city forward."
The City Council exercised its option to override the mayor’s veto during Tuesday’s meeting, in accordance with the town’s charter.
A three-fourths majority vote of the council is required to override a mayoral veto. Council member Kristin Girton was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, but the vote to appoint Daniels to the Airport Authority board and override Doty’s veto was unanimous among the three council members at Tuesday’s meeting. Council members Tim Teague, Scott Bullington and Ginny Kidwell voted to override the mayoral veto and appoint Daniels to the position.
A motion instructing Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith to draft changes to the charter of the Airport Authority to allow for the addition of two members was passed by the council unanimously as well.
The step is required to expand the Airport Authority board from five members to seven members.
Bullington made the motion to expand the board saying that the airport and town would be "best served to add two additional members at this time.”
Council members expressed that they would like Jeffers and Bacon to be appointed to fill the two new seats on the expanded board once changes to the charter are made.
The changes to the Airport Authority charter will be brought before the council for official consideration at a future meeting. Appointments to the two new seats created by the desired changes will also be officially considered at a future meeting of the council.
The council also instructed Smith to work on a policy for those serving on city boards that would require that board members attend at least 50% of their board’s meetings in a year or they will be removed from the board and replaced with a new appointee. The policy will come before the City Council to be considered for approval at a future time.
Bullington also said that he would like to see the Airport Authority board review its hiring of a new airport manager and take its time to review applicants for the position and those currently at the airport.
The Airport Authority board voted 3-2 to remove Steven Neesen from the airport manager position in January. The Airport Authority voted April 13 to offer Angela Alley the position of airport manager pending a review by the Town of Greeneville Human Resources Department of any possible conflict of interest issues that may exist due to Alley owning a business that operates at the airport. However, the Airport Authority board said it would delay a decision on the manager position and any possible hire at its meeting April 19 after Smith and the City Council asked for the board to "slow down" on the hiring of a new manager.
Bullington said Tuesday that he would like Smith to “step up and be more involved” in the oversight of the airport and the hiring of a manager at the airport.
"Business and industry need the airport,” Bullington said. He noted that Greeneville also needed the airport to succeed and operate efficiently.
"You hear 'if it ain't broke don't fix it.' Well it’s broke so it’s time to fix it,” Bullington said.
Kidwell said that she would also like the council and town to review the “governance, management and operations” of the airport as it looks to modify the charter of the Airport Authority in adding new members to the airport board.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council unanimously voted to rename Legion Field to Buddy Hawk Field after former alderman Buddy Hawk.
Hawk served as an alderman for 12 years as well as on the Greeneville Parks and Recreation board. Hawk was a particularly active supporter of the department.
Hawk passed away in March and Smith told the City Council that renaming the baseball field after Hawk would honor Hawk and his legacy in the Parks and Recreation Department.
“This would change the name to Buddy Hawk field to reflect his service to the community,” Smith said.
Bullington noted that Parks and Recreation board member Wayne Phillips had told the board about the history of the ballpark and wanted to make sure that history was known as the name changed. Bullington said that according to Phillips, the field was named Legion Field because the American Legion "led the charge to get the field built in the 1950s." The American Legion went to businesses for donations and facilitated the creation for the park. The ball field has been Legion Field since then. Bullington said that Hawk was one of the people who helped install the grass infield on Legion Field.
The Parks and Recreation Department also named a high school spring baseball tournament after Hawk. The first “Buddy Hawk Baseball Classic” was played in April.
The council also approved a resolution permitting broadband services to be provided by the Greeneville Energy Authority. The council voted in December 2021 to dedicate $500,000 to the broadband project, but Tuesday’s resolution is an official show of support that is required by state law, according to a letter sent to the council by GEA President and CEO Chuck Bowlin.
The Energy Authority’s new broadband network is set to be serving customers within the town by the end of 2023.
The council also approved the reappointment of Shane Hite to the Greeneville Energy Authority board.
In addition, the council approved a city maintenance agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The agreement is a two-year agreement for reimbursement of state highway improvement and maintenance expenditures not to exceed $272,510.70 between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2025.