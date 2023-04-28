The Greeneville City Council will once again consider making an appointment to the Greeneville Airport Authority board during its meeting Tuesday.
The appointment was considered at the April 18 meeting of the governing body, and the council voted to appoint W.T. Daniels to the vacant seat on the Airport Authority board. However, Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty vetoed the council’s decision.
The council has the option to override the mayoral veto by a three-fourths majority vote, in accordance with the town’s charter.
The council will also consider approving broadband services to be provided by the Greeneville Energy Authority. The council voted in December 2021 to dedicate $500,000 to the broadband project, but Tuesday’s resolution is an official show of support that is required by state law.
A resolution will be considered by the council that would change the name of Legion Field to Buddy Hawk Field, after former alderman Buddy Hawk. Hawk was active in the Parks and Recreation Department and recently passed away.
The council will also hear a presentation from Greeneville Community Hospital CEO Eric Carroll.
In addition, the council will consider approving a city maintenance agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The resolution is a two-year agreement for reimbursement of state highway improvement and maintenance expenditures not to exceed $272,510.70 between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2025.