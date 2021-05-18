Several new items are included in the Greeneville City School System’s general purpose budget for 2021-22, and over half of the additions to the district’s budget are being funded through local revenue largely due to an increase in local sales tax collections for the past year.
Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding will also cover several requests that were not funded in the draft budget district Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe presented at a May 4 budget workshop, Lipe said while presenting the final budget that was approved by the board Monday evening.
The board also approved a new policy, effective immediately, that extends the requirement for students and staff to wear a face covering indoors at school through May 26. Beginning May 27, masks will become optional indoors at schools in the system, and the policy will be reviewed monthly until it is determined unnecessary.
The budget is balanced at $30,389,118, and Lipe said it includes over $500,000 more funding for budget requests over what was covered in the draft presented in the board’s budget workshop on May 4.
Lipe reported an increase in funding from local revenue of about $900,000 year over year, which she said was largely related to increased sales tax collection.
“Property tax was good, and sales tax was even better,” Lipe said.
Lipe also reported local sales tax collections for April are up more than $500,000 over April of last year, contributing to an increase in local revenue of 9.14% over last year.
She said the increase in local sales tax collection is directly funding the 3% raise budgeted for all employees at a total cost of $641,058.
An increase in state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding of $406,229 also contributes to the increase in budget requests and additions covered.
The budget also includes a salary scale step increase for all employees at a cost of $213,686, a 3% increase to longevity payments for employees, and an increase to substitute teacher pay scales at a total cost of $49,500.
The substitute teacher pay increase is due to ongoing difficulties for districts to find substitute teachers, Lipe said in the budget workshop. With the increases included in the budget, non-certified substitutes will earn $70 per day, certified teachers will earn $80 per day and teachers retired from the district will earn $100 per day to return as a substitute teacher.
Other increases in the budget include $70,000 to capital allocation, $56,608 to retirement incentive cost and $22,661 to the district’s communications budget. A cost of $30,000 for a district-wide Microsoft subscription is also budgeted for, which Lipe explained is a recurring yearly cost for which funding is typically found in end-of-year savings.
“This year we have an opportunity to get it into our recurring budget so we don’t have to risk taking it out of our fund balance,” Lipe said.
Out of the district’s top needs and priorities, which were submitted and ranked into a top 12 list by district leadership including all school principals and department heads, only the top ranked priority of five part-time bus assistants and one and a portion of a second of five meal-time custodians requested, were covered in the draft budget. The bus assistants and meal-time custodians rose to the top of the budget request ranking as they represent safety improvements, Director of Schools Steve Starnes said during the workshop.
The final budget provides funding for two meal-time custodians, which will go to Hal Henard Elementary School and Greeneville Middle School, at a cost of $28,996, as well as the $29,728 for five bus assistants. Three bus assistants were funded through the 2020-21 budget, and adding five more this year will cover all of the district’s bus routes.
ESSER funds will cover three more meal-time custodians “on a temporary basis, at least for next year,” Lipe said, at a cost of $43,494. Half of the cost of a full-time coordinated school health and human resources assistant position, at a cost of $21,605 will also be covered through ESSER, with the remaining half included in the general purpose budget.
Budget requests funded in the budget approved Monday also include $82,500 for a part-time response to intervention assistant for each of the four elementary schools and to convert the part-time position at the middle school to full time.
A cost of $65,184 each for a science and social studies teacher at Highland Elementary School, a full-time speech language pathologist position and a humanities teacher at Greeneville High School is also funded.
A full-time certified electrician and van is also included at $99,000.
“We will start seeing savings from that in about three years,” Lipe told the board.
A cost of $40,000 for a new maintenance truck needed due to mechanical issues with an existing one is also funded, and the district’s maintenance and repair budget was also increased by $54,399.
In addition to the 2021-22 budget and the new mask policy, the board also approved the purchase of Avigilon security systems for Highland Elementary, EastView Elementary, Greeneville Middle and Hal Henard Elementary schools at a total cost of $64,514 to come from capital funds. The board also approved a purchase of 660 Dell computers at a total cost of $158,400, or $240 each, for students in kindergarten through second grade.
The board will next meet on June 24 at the Greene Technology Center, following the joint board meeting, which is scheduled that day for 6 p.m.