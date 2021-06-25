The Greeneville City Board of Education approved a formal agreement outlining the terms of a partnership between the Greeneville and Bristol city school systems for a new joint K-12 online school on Thursday.
The creation of the Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) at Greeneville and Bristol was previously approved by the board, but the written legal agreement approved on Thursday formalizes the relationship between the two school systems in the partnership, in which Greeneville will provide instruction for students in kindergarten through fifth grade while Bristol will be responsible for grades six through 12.
The agreement includes a breakdown of funding and fees paid by the systems to each other, depending on how many students from each enroll in the grades the other system provides instruction for.
“If Bristol has the same number of students in K-5 as we have in 6-12, it would just be equal,” explained Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant. “If they have more, they would pay us, and if we have more, we would pay. The fees are just between the school systems, and we have agreed on what those fees will be.”
As a public school, parents and families of full-time students will not be responsible for paying fees. However, homeschooled students could pay to enroll in individual classes.
Students from Greeneville or Bristol who enroll in the online school will remain enrolled in their home district. Both districts will retain state Basic Education Program funding, which is determined by enrollment, from those students regardless of which grade they are in.
Students from outside either district, and state funding related to their enrollment, will be split between Greeneville and Bristol depending on the student’s grade level.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the same agreement will be on the Bristol City school board’s agenda in July.
The board also approved on Thursday a purchase of 100 Dell computers for use by TOPS at Greeneville students.
“We purposefully wanted to wait a little bit to order the TOPS student devices, but I spoke with Mr. Chuck Broyles this morning, and we agreed 100 is a good number,” Chief Technology Officer Beverly Miller said.
Broyles is the district’s IT operations administrator.
“We believe it is very important and it will help our teachers to issue a standardized device,” Miller said. “For the first time ever, we will be standardized all the way in K-12. All of our students will be using the same device.”
Miller also told the board that two Greeneville High School students recently became certified by Dell and will earn school credit running an IT help desk at school.
Federal funds provided through COVID-19 relief have already been approved for the computer purchase, which is at a total cost of $24,000.
The board also approved a purchase of 120 scientific calculators for use by Greeneville High School students in math courses at a total cost of $12,148, which Miller said could be reimbursed through the federal funding.
Other action items on the board’s agenda that were approved include:
- Acceptance of financial statements for the month of May
- A final 2020-21 general purpose budget amendment which aligns expenses to state-approved categories
- Insurance coverage for 2021-22
- A renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the district and the Town of Greeneville related to the provision of School Resource Officers in each Greeneville City school
- A revision to the district’s truancy policy in order to remove portions already covered in other policies and to align the policy to state-level truancy tiers
The next meeting for the Greeneville school board is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 27 at the Kathryn W. Leonard Central Office, 129 W. Depot St.