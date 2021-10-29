The Greeneville City Board of Education approved a new salary scale for district bus drivers on Thursday evening.
The board met at the Greene Technology Center following the quarterly joint meeting with the Greene County Board of Education focused on the technology center.
The salary increase for bus drivers is an effort to address the nationwide bus driver shortage. Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller said other districts in the area have also raised their salaries for the same reason.
“Bus drivers are underpaid. They are subject to working conditions unlike any other in the school system,” said Miller. “They are commanding large vehicles with sometimes up to 90 children, and sometimes they are the only adult on the bus. So I think we will start seeing this trend. Some counties have already increased their scale, and we want to be proactive. We don’t want to wait until our employees are taking other positions and we find ourselves in a predicament.”
Miller said the district has so far not experienced serious issues, but she said that could change.
“We may be the only system that hasn’t had to cancel or double a route or run one very late, but that could happen tomorrow,” she said.
Miller said the increased salary scale, which comes at a cost of $38,000 out of the current fiscal year’s budget, was developed by district Transportation Supervisor Kristen Rollins, who looked at other districts’ salaries in the area.
“Kristen did the legwork on the salary scales to make us competitive,” Miller said. “We’ve got to almost treat this as a cost of living adjustment.”
She also praised Rollins’ efforts to recruit and train drivers for the district and thanked the county school system for assisting with bus transportation to extracurricular activities.
“Greene County Schools has been a great partner to us, and we will do the same for them,” she said.
The Greeneville City School Board also approved security camera system upgrades and additions at Greeneville High School, Greeneville Middle School and Hal Henard Elementary School at a total cost of $37,533; a redundant power system for the district’s data center at George Clem School at a cost of $84,850; a contract for engineering services for a fire alarm system replacement project at Hal Henard Elementary School that will cost $11,500 and a revision to the district’s COVID-19 Framework document.
The revision to the Framework document specifies that if a staff member or student is identified as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, but both the person who tested positive and the close contact were wearing masks, the close contact does not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms or test positive.
“What we are trying to do is balance the need for students to be in school with other needs,” said Jeannie Woolsey, coordinated school health supervisor. “How many children do we have that are being raised by their grandparents, who may be high risk? This gives those students a way to be at school if they have been exposed and still provide safety.”
“I think this provides more flexibility, and I know students have been at home while they’ve been asymptomatic and had a negative test, but they just had to stay home,” said Board Chair Cindy Luttrell. “I think this is a good compromise as long as everyone is honest.”
Both the Greeneville City and Greene County school boards also approved a resolution asking state legislators to oppose allowing school board elections to be tied to political parties.
For more details about Thursday evening’s school board meetings, see Saturday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.