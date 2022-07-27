The Greeneville City Board of Education formally relinquished any possible claims to the property known as Crowfoot Alley, which neighbors part of the district’s central office located on Irish and Depot streets.
A quitclaim deed and assignment of contractual rights were on the school board’s agenda Tuesday evening, which Director of Schools Steve Starnes said was necessary due to a law from 1928 that meant property owners were responsible for maintaining the back of their property.
“There’s actually a little bit of question as to whether or not we own a little bit of that,” Starnes said.
He said the town approached the school system with a request for the board to formally relinquish the property to the town.
“Basically we are disclaiming any interest,” Starnes said.
Some buildings have already been demolished at Crowfoot Alley to make space for a 102-stall parking lot.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting the board approved a purchase of steamers for the kitchens at EastView and Tusculum View elementary schools and new hot serving lines for Greeneville High School, where the existing ones have begun to leak. The total cost for the new cafeteria equipment comes to $66,249.60 and is fully funded
Purchases of wireless network upgrades and school badge printers were also approved on Tuesday.
The wireless network upgrades come at a cost of $294,081 in total, but 80% of that cost is funded through federal E-rate funding.
“We are funded at a rate of 80% based on our socioeconomic numbers in the district,” said Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller. “The district will only be responsible for $58,816.”
That amount will come from funds budgeted for 2022-23.
Miller said the district’s current five-year-old equipment will go to the Town of Greeneville for five more years of use.
The school badge printers, one for each school in the district except for the Greene Technology Center at this time, Miller said, will cost $11,970.
Miller said new school badges will provide a security measure as well as contactless checkout in school cafeterias.
“Eventually I would say we’ll be moving towards students having these to access classrooms and scan on and off of a school bus,” Miller said. “That’s the overall vision, but we’ll start slow at first and get everyone in the habit of using the badges.”
She said photo ID will come from school photos, so badges will be made after school photos are taken.
The board also approved multiple policies as part of an ongoing review process as well as a statement in support of teachers in light of comments made by Gov. Bill Lee’s education advisor Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, during a private event. Statements made by Arnn that have been widely criticized include that teachers are “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.”
“Governor Lee was present in the meeting and did not come to the defense of Tennessee teachers, so we thought it was important to go on the record as supporting our educators,” said Starnes. “This is just a way for us to affirm our support for our outstanding educators and the work they tirelessly do to make us one of the best districts in the state and to support our students and families in all that they do.”
Several policies were updated or added Tuesday largely for clarification or to reflect outcomes of the most recent legislative session, where Starnes said over 100 new laws that impact education were passed. Additionally the district’s COVID-19 policy was renewed through June 2023.
Policies updated or added Tuesday include those related to:
- Board members legal status
- Fiscal management goals and objectives
- Annual operating budget
- Purchasing
- Emergency preparedness plan
- Instructional standards
- Credit recovery
- Virtual education program
- Reconsideration of textbooks and instructional materials
- Library materials
- Use of the internet
- Application and employment
- Separation practices for tenured teachers
- Separation practices for non-tenured teachers
- Substitute teachers
- Employment of retirees
- COVID-19 leave
Board Chair Cindy Luttrell announced that beginning in September, meetings will start at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
The board will meet next on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.