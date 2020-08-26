The Greeneville City Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve an increase in Extended School Program (ESP) fees to cover additional needed staffing hours.
Tuesday’s school board meeting was the last to include Jerry Anderson as a board member.
Anderson was first elected to the board in 1997, and since then he has served as vice chairman, chairman and treasurer, a role he has held since 2012, Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. Starnes presented Anderson with a plaque commemorating his long-term service on the school board.
New board member Crystal Hirschy will start in September.
The extra ESP staffing hours cover an additional hour and a half of service for students in pre-kindergarten, as they are being dismissed at 1:30 p.m. during the 2020-21 school year.
Fees for the pre-kindergarten ESP program will increase from $10 per day for three hours of care to $15 per day for four and a half hours of care during the traditional five-day learning mode. That amount will increase to $18 under the hybrid A/B learning mode. Program fees for students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be $16 per day during the hybrid learning mode.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant, who presented the issue to the board, said the fee increase will help keep the program self-sustaining. There are currently 32 children utilizing ESP services, Bryant said.
The board also approved multiple projects and purchases including a sump pump installation project at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, a purchase of scientific calculators for students at Greeneville High School, school nutrition equipment and upgraded security cameras.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a bid of $78,100 from Interstate Mechanical Contractors, Inc. for the replacement of a sump pump and repair pit at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The work is necessary due to the long-term issue of water running beneath the building, which Miller said has begun causing rock erosion.
The Greeneville City Board of Education approved its portion of the cost, to be split equally between the town and the school system per the partnership agreement between the two parties. The district’s payment of $39,050 will come from the school system’s capital project funds.
The calculators are needed due to the transition to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, as under normal circumstances students would share school-owned scientific calculators.
Miller told the board that high school math teachers shared the concern with her early on that more calculators would be needed.
An existing cyclical replacement program has been in place to cover the high school math teachers’ preferred model of scientific calculator, the TI-84 Plus through Bach Company.
An application by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation for a CARES Grant to cover the $20,155 cost of the calculators has been submitted, Miller said, and if that grant is not funded the purchase will be covered by Greeneville City Schools technology funds.
The purchase of new school nutrition equipment for Hal Henard, Highland and Tusculum View elementary schools as well as Greeneville High School was approved. The equipment needed includes gas and electric ovens and an open burner range.
The cost of $53,193 for all the needed equipment for the four schools is to be covered through school nutrition funds.
The security camera purchase is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the district’s security systems.
Because the system at George Clem Operations Center was damaged by a storm, the cost of replacement has been mostly covered through insurance, Miller said. The remaining $10 uncovered and the cost of $15,152 to upgrade the system at the high school will come from capital budget funds.
The board also approved a parking lot extension project for Tusculum View Elementary School.
The issue of more needed parking at Tusculum View came before the board in May. The board approved the project then, with the cost not to exceed $21,000 and that cost coming from money left over in the 2019-20 budget.
Miller explained that while the plan was to complete the project in stages, town ordinance requires that the surface be paved immediately.
The board approved a further $43,609 to come from the current year budget towards the project, which will add at least 14 parking spaces. The additional spaces are needed due to traffic flow issues around the building preventing employees from leaving the parking lot during busy pick-up times.
The board also heard a director’s report from Starnes, in which he shared that Greeneville Middle School has been recognized as a Microsoft Showcase school for the fourth consecutive year. Greeneville Middle is the only school in Tennessee to receive this recognition for the 2020-21 year and one of only 39 nationally, Starnes said.
Starnes also shared tentative enrollment numbers. There are currently 2,781 students enrolled in Greeneville City Schools, which is 48 fewer than last year, Starnes said.
The next meeting of the Greeneville City Board of Education is set for Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.