The Greeneville Board of Education approved its $29.1 million general purpose budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Monday evening.
The meeting began at 6 p.m. and was conducted via Zoom with only board members, the director of schools and board secretary present at the Kathryn W. Leonard Office, 129 W. Depot St. Board member Craig Shepherd was unable to attend the meeting.
The budget will be presented to the Town of Greeneville on Tuesday, May 26.
The school system’s budget needs for the upcoming year were presented to the board at its annual spring budget workshop on May 3.
During the workshop, Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented a proposed budget balanced at $29,115,852.
Starnes explained that to begin its budget process, he and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe met with each principal and supervisor to discuss budget requests, which were compiled into a list. Principals and supervisors were then asked to indicate their top four requests, and requests were then ranked using a points system according to how many votes each request received.
Starnes explained that the school system expects an estimate of roughly $470,000 in federal CARES Act funding, which was considered in the budget process.
CARES Act funds may be used in certain specified ways, including to address local needs, plan for long-term closures, provide mental health services and purchase education technology.
These guidelines helped the school system prioritize its budget requests for the general purpose budget, Starnes explained.
On Monday Starnes presented the board with a list of new expenditures totaling $631,859 included in the upcoming fiscal year general purpose budget as well as expenditures designated to be covered through the CARES Act.
The new expenditures include a 2% raise and step increases for permanent employees with the school system, a 5% increase in employee health insurance cost to begin in January 2021, an increase to capital allocations to be used for building improvements and two part-time bus assistants.
Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller said the need for bus assistants arose due to safety and behavior concerns on buses, which tend to worsen in the afternoon routes compared to mornings. The two bus assistants are to assist on two bus routes in the afternoons.
Items proposed for the district’s CARES Act funding application include continuing the school system’s mental health counselor position with Frontier Health, which was the top ranked budget request Starnes presented at the workshop. Starnes explained during the workshop that this position was paid for through an 18 month grant in the amount of $30,000, which expires at the end of May and is not available to reapply for this year. Expenses the school system plans to include in its CARES Act application also include the replacement of student devices and the purchase of a new VMWare server, purchases that also came before and were approved by the board on Monday.
Starnes said Miller negotiated the cost of the replacement computers down to a total cost of $163,125. This cost covers 725 replacement Dell 3190 computers at $225 each and is to be covered through a combination of CARES Act and IT funds.
A combination of CARES and IT funds will also be used to purchase the new server, which is needed to support over 5,000 devices in use by the district.
Once the state CARES Act application is finalized by the state legislature, the school system will submit an application for those funds.
In other business the board approved a project to extend the parking lot at Tusculum View Elementary School as well as to purchase a new communication system for EastView Elementary School.
Miller presented the project to the board and credited Operations Supervisor Philip Graham with money saved on other projects, which allowed for available funds to be used for the parking lot extension project.
The project is necessary due to severe traffic congestion around the school, particularly in mornings and afternoons. Lines of cars often prevent access to the school during peak traffic times, which prevents school employees from entering or leaving the parking lot and could present a safety issue if emergency vehicles were needed and unable to reach the school.
The parking lot extension project would add 13-14 parking spaces, said Graham, and would allow staff members who park in the parking lot by the school cafeteria to come and go without being blocked in the parking lot by standstill traffic on Luther Street.
The project is to be completed this summer.
Miller also presented the communication system purchase for EastView. The school’s current Sprint TekNet system has been in place at least since the late 1990s, and Miller said although it has served the school well in that time, it is now at the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.
Miller said this also presents a safety issue, as the current system does not effectively reach some areas of the school, which could be serious if students or staff in those areas missed an emergency announcement.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant gave a presentation on the school system’s Tennessee School Improvement Plan, which included data from the 2018-19 school year, and Student Representative Adam Hybarger gave a reflection on his service with the board, which he said prepared him well to become an educator in the future. Hybarger will attend East Tennessee State University for vocal music in the fall.
In his director’s report, Starnes said the gym floor replacement project at Hal Henard Elementary School is progressing, the lighting and sprinkler head replacement projects are finished, and there is now a 12 inch storm drain near the door by the playground where heavy rain has caused issues in the past.
Starnes also announced that summer school and the Limitless Learning Academy available for high school students will be entirely virtual this summer.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for June 25 at 6 p.m.