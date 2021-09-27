A contract for COVID-19 testing is on the agenda for the Greeneville City Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday.
The board meeting will begin immediately following a public hearing on family life education.
The district has received an Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity Grant, through which it will provide COVID-19 testing to students and staff during the school day at a rate of $70 per test until the funds are exhausted. The district will contract with Knoxville-based American Esoteric Laboratories to provide the testing at no charge to those being tested. According to the agenda the grant is in the amount of $290,651.
A revised version of the district’s Framework document for the 2021-22 school year is also on the agenda, and renewal of the mask-optional policy is included among consent agenda items.
The board will also consider a painting project at the Greeneville High School field house, an HVAC replacement project at Hal Henard Elementary School in the cafeteria and a purchase of two maintenance vehicles.
In addition to the mask-optional policy, consent agenda items include board policy revisions, employee insurance premium rates, a 2021-22 employee handbook, sick leave bank trustee, disposal of surplus equipment, trip requests and Family Resource Center/Title I advisory board members.
The board will also hear reports on Greeneville Middle School, the district’s Portrait of a Graduate project and data from 2020-21 Tennessee Comprehensive Achievement Program (TCAP) testing, and elect officers.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St.